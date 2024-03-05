Who Is Maria Georgas? Know More About Canadian Bachelor Contestant Bringing Joey Graziadei For Hometown Visit

Maria Georgas has emerged as a standout contestant on The Bachelor 2024. In the 28th season of the show, Maria Georgas has made it to the final four. The 29-year-old Canadian has been a standout performer on the ABC reality dating series featuring tennis professional Joey Graziadei. However, Georgas has faced challenges and has been labeled both a bully and misunderstood in her quest for the final rose.

This week, This week, Georgas, along with contestants Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, will take Graziadei to their hometowns to meet their families, and one woman's visit is bound to result in tears. Here's what we know about Maria Georgas so far.

Who is Maria Georgas?

Georgas, who is an executive assistant, hails from a small town called Kleinberg, Ontario, in Canada. She has a strong bond with her father. Nick Georgas, who serves as the president of Jubilee Candy Corp., and the duo share a close relationship with each other.

"Growing up, all I heard was like my dad’s Willy Wonka, which is so funny. I love it, but they sold the business, and my dad ventured out and did something on his own, which was sprinkles,” she said on TikTok.

Georgas shared a heartfelt Instagram post for her father, referring to him as “the man, the myth, the legend" to celebrate her father's 60th birthday.

Georgas also survived nearly two fatal car accidents.

Maria Georgas has survived not one, but two near-fatal car accidents in her lifetime. In a recent TikTok video, Georgas revealed details about the accidents, including one when she was just one year old, where she and her mother miraculously survived after a semi-truck fell on their car. Another accident in 2018 left her in a dark place emotionally, but she credits her friends and family for helping her through. Despite the trauma, Georgas maintains a positive outlook on life.

Furthermore, Georgas shared that her mother suffered extensive injuries and faced significant emotional struggles following the car accident, leading to her absence during much of Georgas's childhood. Despite the challenges, she expressed that their relationship remains a work in progress.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really understand why my mom left,” she said. “She wasn’t around for me. She just wasn’t around."

“My mom and I are still a work in progress,” she said.

Georgas was once in a movie alongside Vin Diesel

Just as you thought, this was it! Well, there is more. In 2005, Georgas starred in the movie The Pacifier alongside Diesel, portraying the character Firefly #1. On Father’s Day in 2016, she posted a throwback picture of her father standing alongside Diesel during the filming of the movie in 2005.

Apart from all the feathers in her hat, the contestant has also been the center of attention in the Bachelor's drama this season, with former contestant Sydney Gordon labeling her a "bully" and a "mean girl" for her comments on Madina Alam's age. Despite Georgas's intention to encourage Alam to "own it" in front of Graziadei, tensions escalated, leading to a dramatic 2-on-1 date involving Gordon, Georgas, and Graziadei. During the date, Georgas labeled Gordon a "bloodsucker" for disrupting the mood, and Graziadei expressed how the drama affected his relationship with Georgas. Ultimately, Graziadei's decision to send Gordon home stirred controversy among the contestants. Feeling overwhelmed, Georgas even thought of leaving the show due to her struggle with Graziadei's connections with other women. However, Graziadei acknowledged Georgas's complexity, stating that she can sometimes be misunderstood, attributing it to her "rough around the edges" nature.