Who is Mark Ruffalo's wife? Exploring Sunrise Coigney's career, life, and relationship with the actor

Mark Ruffalo, born on November 22, 1967, is an accomplished American actor, producer, and environmental activist. Renowned for his versatile performances, Ruffalo has left an indelible mark on the film industry with roles in critically acclaimed movies like The Avengers, Spotlight, and Foxcatcher. Beyond his on-screen success, he is a passionate advocate for environmental causes, co-founding The Solutions Project. Ruffalo is also a dedicated family man, married to Sunrise Coigney since 2000, with whom he has three children. His commitment to both his craft and his family reflects his multifaceted and balanced approach to life.

Who is Mark Ruffalo’s wife?

Sunrise Coigney, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, is more than Mark Ruffalo's wife; she's a woman of diverse experiences and passions. Raised in a nomadic fashion, Coigney traveled the world during her youth, eventually landing in Los Angeles with Ruffalo. However, it was upstate New York that captured her heart, particularly the community of Callicoon, where she and her family now reside. She told Women’s Wear Daily that the town “ticked all the boxes.” She said, “f you want to get there, you have to really want to get there — there's no train, it definitely keeps it very pristine. It's a more primal way to live, which is to enjoy, I guess."

Callicoon, described as a community-oriented haven surrounded by nature, became their chosen sanctuary. Coigney appreciates its pristine setting and the primal way of life it offers. Before embracing motherhood, Coigney pursued an acting career, appearing in TV shows like 100 Centre Street and the thriller Campfire Stories in 2001. In 2003, she starred alongside Ruffalo in "The Cut.

As her children grew older, Coigney rekindled her creative passions, becoming the owner of Sunny's Pop, a charming retail shop in Narrowsburg, New York. The shop, filled with hand-picked treasures reflecting Coigney's eclectic style, is a testament to her journey, from the streets of New York City to owning a shop named Kaviar and Kind in Los Angeles. Coigney's return to her artistic pursuits showcases her dedication to a fulfilling and multifaceted life beyond the spotlight.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney share three children

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney, married since June 2000, share a beautiful family journey that includes three children. Keen, their eldest and only son, entered the world in June 2001. The family expanded with the arrival of their first daughter, Bella Noche, in May 2005, followed by their second daughter, Odette, born in October 2007.

For Coigney, motherhood took precedence over her acting career, a decision she shared with Women's Wear Daily. Reflecting on the guidance she received, Coigney recounted a woman telling her, "'You know, Sunrise, you'll always get a second chance at your career, but you'll never get a second chance with your children.'" This insight encapsulates Coigney's commitment to prioritizing family, a sentiment that resonates with her decision to put her career on hold temporarily.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney celebrate 23 years together

Mark Ruffalo marked 23 years of marriage with a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Sunrise Coigney this year in June. The 55-year-old actor took to social media on their anniversary, sharing a black-and-white throwback wedding photo with a sweet message. Ruffalo expressed his gratitude, “Happy 23 years, my friend, my partner, my lover," Ruffalo, 55, wrote to the mother of three. "Everything beautiful in our lives comes from you. You also happen to keep this whole shambling enterprise on the rails. I admire you and love you.”

The couple first met in Los Angeles in 1998. In one of the interviews in 2019, Ruffalo lauded her wife and told People , “The mornings, the breakfasts the lunches, the play dates and school stuff, and just all the ups and downs of raising kids, the wins and losses, the joys and tears. It's everything. Thank you for always being there, especially when you have to do it alone. It's not easy being a mom."

