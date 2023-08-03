Who is Marty Singer? 5 things to know about lawyer representing Lizzo in harrasment lawsuit
Marty Singer, the lawyer who is going to be representing Lizzo in the court has racked up an interesting portfolio over the years becoming Hollywood's go to man.
Lizzo has found herself in hot waters, because of the harassment and mistreatment accusations made against her by her dancers. The singer has been sued by former dancers that alleged that the Grammy winner created a hostile work environment for them during her Special tour that took place this year. The 35-year-old has hit back on these claims, as well as she has hired a tried and tested lawyer, Marty Singer, who'll be representing her. Here are the 5 things you should know about the infamous lawyer.
Marty Singer is Hollywood's favorite lawyer
One that you should definitely know about him, is that Singer is Hollywood's go-to lawyer. This man's clientele is filled with A-list celebrities, from Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Chris Brown, Brett Ratner, Zooey Deschanel, Kim Kardashian, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jonah Hill, Kevin Costner, and many more. To put it lightly, Singer is the man Hollywood calls when they find themselves in trouble.
Marty Singer is a self-made man
The 64-year-old is an accomplished and self-made giant in the legal industry. While supporting his mother, a survivor of Auschwitz, he worked hard to put himself through New York law school. In 1980, he decided to make the move to Los Angeles, where he founded his own very successful law firm and now charges an expensive $950 an hour for his services.
Marty Singer is known for his infamous tactics
He is famous for getting his client the end they want but how these victories are achieved is a question to ponder on. His notoriety stems from his tactics that involve issuing menacing warnings to journalists and tabloid reporters whenever negative stories about his clients surface. In his letters, he skillfully combines legal terminology with dramatic language, threatening the worst consequences if they don't retract their stories.
Marty Singer's clientele might be changing with time
Over the years, the 64-year-old has represented prominent A-listers in sexual harassment scandals. But in recent times, his clientele has started to look a little different. In his latest lawsuit, Singer is advocating for the persecuted party, supporting an Atlanta newspaper against Clint Eastwood's film. People have wondered if this shift could possibly be because of the changing times, and the population becoming more aware regarding the sensitive issues.
Marty Singer has always been a formidable opponent
Charlie Sheen once described the lawyer as a man who'll always get you your "happy ending." The former One and a Half Men star said, "He’s hands-on, gets paid by the hour, and you always, always — always — get a happy ending." Throughout his career, Singer has remained a formidable force as far as celebrity litigations are concerned, fiercely combating everything from invasive photographs to some very serious and murky accusations.
