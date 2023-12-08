Who is Matt Bomer's husband Simon Halls? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with Fellow Travelers actor
White Collar star Matt Bomer and successful publicist Simon Halls, married since 2011, balance Hollywood success with a commitment to privacy, raising three creatively nurtured sons away from the public eye.
Matt Bomer, renowned for his acting prowess in White Collar and American Horror Story, found more than professional expertise when he hired publicist Simon Halls. Their professional relationship blossomed into a personal connection, leading to their marriage in 2011.
While Bomer is a familiar face in Hollywood, Halls, a highly successful publicist, has orchestrated notable campaigns, including for Oscar-winning films. Despite their achievements, the couple embodies a harmonious blend of professional success and a steadfast commitment to preserving personal privacy, shielding their three children from the public eye.
Who is Matt Bomer’s husband Simon Halls?
Simon Halls, originally from Toronto, Canada, is a highly experienced publicist with decades of experience handling publicity for some of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. After a brief stint at Warner Brothers post-college, he moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California. Halls ventured to Russia to work as the public relations manager for the country's first McDonald's.
Upon his return to the United States, he founded the boutique Hollywood agency Huvane Baum Halls in 1995, which he later sold to the Interpublic Group in 2000. This agency eventually merged with industry heavyweight PMK. As the CEO of the newly formed PMK/HBH, Halls played a pivotal role in overseeing the Oscar campaigns for acclaimed films such as the 2000 Best Picture winner Gladiator and 2005's Brokeback Mountain.
Later, he founded Slate PR, which has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. In an essay for his alma mater, Halls emphasized, "With so many forms of content at a publicist's fingertips, the media landscape is a PR playground. But, like many areas of life, PR calls for a 'less is more' approach."
Matt Bomer and Simon Halls share three children
Bomer and Halls are parents to three sons: Kit, born in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, born in 2008. The couple prioritizes nurturing their sons' creativity, as Halls shared with People.
"We take them to art museums and read art books. Our home is filled with photography and art books," Halls explained. While they actively support their children's artistic exploration, Bomer and Halls deliberately do not thrust them into the limelight prematurely. The American Horror Story actor expressed, "I don't want any of them on stage anytime soon. I want them to experience a normal, happy childhood." Halls chimed in, saying, "All little boys have a flair for the dramatic. It's not a genetic trait; it's more about their gender."
Matt Bomer and Simon Halls have been married since 2011, having tied the knot in a private ceremony with only their closest friends and family present. The couple chose to keep their union under wraps until 2014 when Bomer revealed the news in an issue of Details magazine.
Reflecting on their relationship in 2016, Bomer shared with People that they take their love "one day at a time," drawing inspiration from the enduring marriage of his grandparents, who celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
