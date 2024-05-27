Who Is Maurice Scott? All About Love & Marriage: Huntsville Star Amind His Arrest Over DUI Charges

Maurice Scott, 45, is a reality star featured on the hit Love & Marriage: Huntsville show. The show airs on the OWN channel. As per the channel, the show “centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.”

This time, the show, mainly Scott, hit the headlines as he got arrested under DUI charges on Saturday (May 25). Although Scott features on a hit show, there is limited information available about Scott. Know more about the reality star to get an insight into his life.

Who is Maurice Scott?

According to Yahoo, Scott’s Instagram account suggests that along with being a reality star, he is also a lawyer who specializes in credit repair and identity theft.

As per the outlet, Scott is married to Kimmi, also featured on the show. The pair got married in season one. However, this is Maurice’s second marriage.

He opened up to The Grio about his first marriage. He said, “You know, she was stuck in her ways about certain things, and I was kind of stuck in my ways.” Scott added, “And I think that it brought her a level of success and taught me how to appreciate her side as well. So I think growth, from my perspective, is being committed past [any] problems.”

He and his wife Kimmi have been together for 10 years and married for 7, and according to the outlet, their relationship is free of drama.

Along with his costars from the reality show, he is part of The Comeback Group.

More of Maurice Scott’s arrest and his reality show

According to the Al. com, Scott was arrested by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday afternoon.

The reality star was freed from his captivity in Madison County jail on Sunday morning. He is out on a $5000 bond, per the outlet. He is not as notorious for hitting the headlines as often as his co-stars, including Martell Holt, are.

The show is one of the most-watched reality shows on Oprah's OWN channel. The show has created a huge fanbase that is always ready for juicy drama.

The show stars three couples: Maurice Scott and Kimmi Grant, Martell Holt and Melody Shari, and Marsau and LaTisha Scott.

