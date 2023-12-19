Who is Max Ehrich? Exploring Demi Lovato's first fiance's relationship, life & career

Demi Lovato, the American singer and songwriter, got engaged to her Canadian musician boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in a private proposal, surrounded by their families. Lutes proposed to the Neon Lights singer with a solitaire ring with a pear-shaped diamond.

The happy couple shared sweet engagement pictures, which have garnered much attention on Instagram. However, this is not Lovato's first time having a ring on her finger, as the singer was also engaged to American actor and singer Max Ehrich for two months in 2020.

Relationship timeline of Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato had a rollercoaster of a relationship at the beginning of the pandemic. A few days after she proudly stated her single status during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she was seen flirting with Max Ehrich on social media. The SWINE singer also accidentally video-bombed one of his Instagram lives. Both made their first official appearance in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Stuck With U music video.

The couple also got engaged very quickly as the announcement was made by Lovato in July, just after four months of dating, in a very loving and heartfelt post. They celebrated their five-month anniversary together in August, and all seemed to be going well. The singer also confirmed that the pair had quarantined together, which really sped up their relationship.

Ehrich and Lovato's grubby and very public breakup ensued in September of the same year. People Magazine confirmed that the pair had separated, which caused a storm on the internet. Following the revelation came Demi's breakup song Still Have Ne, which had some really telling lyrics. This apparently did not sit right with the The Young and the Restless actor, who went on a weird Instagram story rant about how Lovato used him. In November, he also left a comment under one of her Instagram posts, telling her to stop talking about him and that she was using their breakup for clout. The internet was definitely not happy with his behavior.

Who is Max Ehrich, and where is he now?

Max Lewis Ehrich, known to most as Max Ehrich, is an American actor, dancer, and singer. Born in 1991, the 32-year-old's most notable performance has been of Fenmore Baldwin in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. He also played the role of Hunter May in the sci-fi drama TV series Under the Dome. Other than this, he has also appeared in High School Musical 3: Senior Year and in TV shows such as iCarly, Ugly Betty, Shake It Up, and 100 Things to Do Before High School.

Ehrich joined The Young and the Restless in 2012 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2013. He was nominated for the same award for the same role for three more consecutive years. His most recent appearance was in the biography drama Southern Gospel alongside Emma Myers, where he played the role of Samuel Allen.

Ehrich's most public and messy relationship was the one with Lovato. He seems to have moved on despite making some upset comments after their breakup. The actor was said to have been dating singer Mariah Angeliq since November 2020. But since Angeliq is dating musician Roshon Fegan now, the two have surely parted ways. He was allegedly romantically involved with Yamila Saud in 2022, but neither confirmed their relationship.

