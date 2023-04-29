Who is Max Woosey and why is he invited to King Charles' Coronation?

King Charles III will formally be crowned as the King of England on May 6. The countdown to King Charles III's coronation has begun and in just a few weeks, millions of people worldwide will join in to see the historic occasion, which includes a star-studded concert. There will be many world leaders and other famous faces who will be part of the ceremony.

The “Boy In The Tent” Max Woosey, who has set a Guinness World Record for camping out since 2020 to raise funds for a hospice, has been invited to the King's coronation. Max Woosey found his formal invitation to the event on the Royal Family's official Twitter account. When he heard the news, he said his mother cried. Max also shared a heartwarming post on social media about the invitation. He wrote on Twitter: "Just spotted my invitation on @Royalfamily. "Now it feels really real! Obviously Mum’s crying again. (Probably because it’s Dad's name on it, not hers)." Along with the statement, he added two images of The King's beautiful invitation.

He will accompany his father, Mark, who recently retired as a major in the Royal Marines, to Westminster Abbey for the parade.

Who is Max Woosey?

Max Woosey is a 13-year-old boy who slept in a tent for over 600 nights and earned hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity. He considers it the best adventure of his life. Max, whose funding has helped nearly 400 people at the hospice, enjoyed his last day camping on April 4. He celebrated his third camping anniversary last month. After seeing his neighbors Rick and Sue Abbott die because of cancer, the young boy decided to raise funds for the hospice. He has raised over £750,000 for North Devon Hospice.

Who is attending King Charles III’s coronation?

There will be more than 850 community and charity representatives from throughout the UK at the ceremony, including monarchs, politicians, and world leaders. In appreciation of their contributions, more than 450 British Empire Medal (BEM) winners have been invited to the May 6 event at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone': Everything you need to know about the series based on Monarch's past