Who is Megan Thee Stallion's rumored BF Romelu Lukaku? 5 things to know about the soccer player

Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumors with Inter Milan player Romelu Lukaku. Both of them are signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation, management, music publishing, and entertainment company. Here are 5 things you need to know about the rapper’s new man.

Romelu Lukaku is a professional soccer/football player

The full name of the soccer player is Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli. He was born on May 13, 1993 in Antwerp, Belgium. He is a professional Belgian soccer player. Romelu belongs to Congolese parents. His father, Roger Lukaku played for a series of Belgium clubs throughout his career. In 2009, at the age of 16, Romelu signed a professional contract with Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht. In 2011, he joined Chelsea of England’s Premier League. And later in 2019, the star joined Inter Milan for two seasons.

Romelu Lukaku started from zero

Romelu Lukaku started from zero. His family was not very rich. He said, “I remember the exact moment I knew we were broke. I can still picture my mum at the refrigerator and the look on her face. Then this one day, I came home, and I walked into the kitchen, and I saw my mum at the refrigerator with the box of milk, like normal. But this time she was mixing something in with it. She was shaking it all up, you know? … She was mixing water in with the milk. We didn’t have enough money to make it last the whole week. We were broke. Not just poor, but broke.” “Mum, it’s gonna change. You’ll see. I’m going to play football for Anderlecht, and it’s going to happen soon. We’ll be good. You won’t have to worry anymore,” added Lukaku.

Lukaku said that he wanted to be the best footballer in Belgian history. He added, “That was my goal. Not good. Not great. The best." The footballer said he played with "anger" because of a lot of things that reminded him. He recalled the difficult times when there were rats running around his house, the times he couldn't watch the Champions League or how other parents looked at him in pity.

In December 2021, Romelu discussed his situation with Chelsea. “I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally,” he said, referencing GM Thomas Tuchel. He is regarded as a tactical innovator as well as one of the best coaches. He added, “I always said that I love Inter and I’ll play for them again. I really hope so. I fell in love with Italy.” This interview upset Chelsea fans who were mad that Lukaku was already looking to play for Inter Milan. After the interview, Romelu Lukaku apologized, “I am sorry for the upset I have caused. You guys know the connection I have to the club, and I totally understand you guys being upset. I should have been much clearer in my message.”

The soccer player recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah Mens. She gained a huge reputation with her time with Lukaku. They have a son named Romeo Lukaku. But the ex-couple parted ways in 2021.

