Who is Meghan Markle's biological niece Ashleigh Hale? Read on to know more

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former American actress has come out in open about her experiences with the British Royal family. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she was told by the Royal Palace not to invite her niece to the royal wedding and recalled her “painful” experience. "With Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding," the Duchess of Sussex said and added, "I was in the car with H (Harry). I had her on speakerphone and we talked her through what guidance we were given and why this assessment was made ... and that's painful."

Who is Ashleigh Hale? In the docuseries, 'Harry & Meghan', the Duchess of Sussex highlighted that while she was not in close touch with her half-sister Samantha Markle, she shared a close bond with Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale. Who was Ashleigh Hale raised by? In the docuseries that was aired on Netflix recently, Ashleigh shared that she was not raised by her mother Samantha. She says, "My biological mother's Samantha Markle. And it was agreed by everyone, by myself and my brother, to be raised by our grandparents. So they got custody of us when I was probably around two years old. And ultimately, they did adopt us. So I was raised by my paternal grandparents—for me, they were my parents."

Was Ashleigh hurt not being allowed to attend the Royal Wedding? Soon after Meghan and Harry explained her about the situation (of not being invited by the Royal Wedding), Ashleigh, in the docuseries, said, “I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from. To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship that's so important to me was impacted in that way... To feel like because of her, it was taken away, has been hard." Is Ashleigh on talking terms with her mother Samantha? Samantha Markle's daughter Ashleigh Hale said that she stopped talking to her mom due to her behavior towards Meghan Markle. Ashleigh highlighted that she had reconnected with Samantha once in 2007 but the situation deteriorated between the two of them and then they decided to part ways. “Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me (when we had connected in 2007). What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you know, her perspective didn't change and seemed to get angrier and bigger, and we stopped talking. Some people you just can't reason with," Ashleigh said.