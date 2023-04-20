Who is Melanie Martin and Why is she questioning the cause of Aaron Carter's death?

Aaron Carter, the 34-year-old musician, inadvertently drowned on November 5 after taking alprazolam and difluoroethane, as per the reports. Alprazolam is a generic medicine that is frequently offered under the trade name Xanax, while difluoroethane is a compressed gas used in air spray cleaners. Carter's girlfriend Melanie responded to the report by saying that, "The results of the autopsy are not closure for me."

Who is Melanie Martin?

Melanie Martin was Aaron Carter's girlfriend and former fiancée at the time of his passing on November 5. She also reportedly discovered him unconscious in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home before authorities declared him dead. The blonde beauty and the musician were parents to an 11-month-old kid named Prince, and over the years. Before she became famous for dating Aaron, Melanie, who was purportedly born in Bulgaria, worked as a barmaid. In the midst of her romance with Aaron, she later turned into an Instagram influencer and started a lash line called Love Lashes.

Why Melanie Martin has some lingering doubts about Carter’s death?

On November 5, 2022, the housekeeper of the 34-year-old 'Crush on You' singer discovered the singer’s body in the bathtub of his Lancaster residence. But, Carter's 11-month-old child’s mother, Martin, has voiced skepticism about autopsy his report. Martin reportedly stated that the autopsy results are "not closure" for her. She said, "It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" She continued that "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."