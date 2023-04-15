Who is Mia Goth, the new recruit for MCU's Blade? 5 things to know about her

Earlier it was revealed that Mia Goth will be playing an important role in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new movie Blade. However, her character was kept a mystery till now. Thanks to Jeff Sneider we have an idea about Mia’s character in Blade.

Goth’s new role in MCU is not surprising considering her high profile roles in Infinity Pool, Pearl, and others. Here are things to know about the actress.

Watch the trailer of Pearl here:

Things to know about Mia Goth

1. Mia Goth modeling career

Mia Goth was discovered by the Storm Model Management at the age of 13 with her plump lips, alluring eyes, and slim figure. She landed several model gigs before debuting as actor and is at present the face of Prada’s latest fragrance.

2. Mia Goth debut

Goth made her acting debut in 2013 Nymphomaniac and has gained recognition with Ti West’s X trilogy of horror movies. She also had well received roles in movies like Emma and The Survivalist.

3. Mia Goth’s character in MCU Blade

Mia Goth’s character in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade was revealed by Above the Line’s Jeff Sneider. Sneider said that he has heard Goth will be playing the role of Lilith in the upcoming Marvel film.

4. Mia Goth tumultuous relationship with Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth had a tumultuous relationship with Shia LeBeouf which involved intermittent splits and drama. They reportedly got married in Las Vegas in 2016 which was confirmed by Holes actor. However, after two years together they split up.

Later the duo reconciled in February 2022. Shia later said in an interview, ‘Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect’.

5. Mia Goth’s daughter

Mia and Shia welcomed their first child together in March 2022 which was confirmed after the couple was spotted pushing a stroller in Pasadena in April 2022. Later Shia also said that he had welcomed a daughter named Isabel along with Mia.

