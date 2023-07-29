Who is Michelle Yeoh's husband Jean Todt? 5 things to know about the ex Ferrari CEO

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is a much-known and well-recognised Hollywood celebrity. But, did you know her longtime partner and fiancé, Jean Todt? The news about Michelle Yeoh getting married to Jean Todt is currently grabbing headlines. After 19 years of togetherness, the lovely couple finally sealed the deal.

Jean Todt, a synonymous name, is known for his remarkable achievements as a rally co-driver and as the former CEO of Ferrari. However, beyond the racetrack, there is another aspect of his life that shines just as brightly - his love story with the Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Here are 5 things about Michelle Yeoh’s husband Jean Todt we bet you didn’t know

Who was Jean Todt?

In the heart of south-central France, a legendary figure was born in February 1946 - Jean Todt. His journey began as an economics and business student at the prestigious École des Cadres School in Paris. However, fate had grander plans for him, leading him to the adrenaline-fueled world of motorsport. As a rally co-driver, Todt's victories in renowned races like the Tour de France Automobile Rally and the Rally de Portugal earned him a reputation as a motorsport icon.

Beyond the thrill of the racetrack, Todt's career soared to unparalleled heights when he assumed key leadership roles. As the CEO of Ferrari, he steered the iconic automaker to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on the automotive industry. Later, as the president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Todt oversaw the Formula One World Championship, solidifying his influence in the racing world.

His life at the races: A motorsport icon

Jean Todt's journey in the racing world began in 1966, igniting a passion that would drive him to the pinnacles of the sport. With each victory and successful endeavor, Todt carved his name as a motorsport icon. He made significant contributions during his tenure as the director of Peugeot Talbot Sport. Todt’s leadership as the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2009 elevated the renowned automaker to new heights.

Todt's career and achievements in life

His illustrious career reached its zenith when he assumed the role of president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) from 2009 to 2021. Guiding the prestigious organization, Todt oversaw the Formula One World Championship and left a lasting impact on the motorsport landscape. Yet, his achievements go beyond the racetrack, as he also holds a crucial role as the United Nations' Special Envoy for Road Safety. As a member of the Board of Trustees of the FIA Foundation for the Automobile and Society, he champions the cause of safer roads and sustainable mobility.

How did Todt and Yeoh Meet?

Their paths converged in 2004, an encounter that would change their lives forever. Michelle Yeoh, the acclaimed actress, and Jean Todt met during a Ferrari promotional event in Shanghai. Little did they know that this meeting would pave the way for a beautiful love story that would span nearly two decades. Their busy careers and frequent travels never stood as obstacles, but rather as opportunities to grow stronger as a couple. In an interview, Michelle affectionately said, "Wherever Jean is, that's home for me." Their wedding was a celebration of their enduring love, surrounded by loved ones who have witnessed their beautiful journey together.

Todt and Yeoh’s journey, marriage, and beyond

From that fortuitous meeting in Shanghai, Todt and Yeoh's love story blossomed. After a year of courtship, Todt proposed to Yeoh in 2005, marking the beginning of their engaged life together. Their shared journey was not defined solely by marriage but by unwavering love, support, and mutual admiration for one another.

In 2023, after 6992 days of togetherness, Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh sealed their love in an intimate wedding ceremony in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends. The event was a celebration of their enduring bond and a testimony to their commitment to each other.

As they step into this new chapter of their lives, Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh continue to inspire others with their remarkable journey - a story of love, success, and companionship that transcends the racetrack and the silver screen.

