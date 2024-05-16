Who Is Mike Goodridge? Exploring His Journey From Editor To Producer At Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is making it to the headlines due to the significant events taking place at the festival. This is one of the most critical events in the world of cinema.

Recently, Mike Goodridge gave an interview to Deadline. One of the major parts of his discussion was his career trajectory changing and venturing into new heights. Read ahead to know him and his take on his career journey.

This year, Santosh, the movie in which he serves as one of the producers, is nominated in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes.

Mike Goodridge on his career journey

Speaking of Goodridge’s previous roles, he served as a film editor of Screen International, was the former CEO of Protagonist Pictures, and was Macao Film Festival’s artistic director. He is the current CEO of the production company Good Chaos, which was established in 2017.

The films, including Club Zero, Sisu, and Touch, come under the belt of his company. Last year, he debuted as a producer at Cannes with the movie Club Zero.

When the publication asked Goodridge about his changing career trajectory, he said, " I suppose it has always been leading in this direction, ultimately. They're all difficult in their way."

Goodridge thinks producing is more intense, including everything from creative elements to finance, selling, marketing, position, and press. He added that it consumes and exhausts a person but is very rewarding. He expressed his gratefulness towards his team.

Mike Goodridge on Sandhya Suri and Santosh film

During the interview, Mike Goodridge did not hold back from praising Sandhya Suri, who wore the cap of director for the film.

Goodridge addressed Suri as an extraordinary person. He called the script as brilliant. He reflected that the script had been in existence for a decade, but for some reason, it was not made.

He added, “Good Chaos isn’t afraid to get involved in multi-party international co-productions or shoot in far-flung locations.” He continued by saying that he is very proud of the film and Suri has done a fantastic job.

He added, “It is partly a procedural crime story, but just as you think it may be going in one direction, the movie takes you somewhere unexpected. It’s a surprising and riveting story.”

Discussing his upcoming ventures with the outlet, Goodridge said he serves as the UK co-producer on The Entertainment System Is Down film.

He said they are producing Sukwan Island and are in the post-production stage for The Left Handed Girl film. He also revealed their foray into TV. They are working on TV productions with the likes of Oli Lansley and Tony Marchant.

