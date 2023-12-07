Who is Mike Greene? Exploring the life and career of former Grammy CEO amidst sexual assault allegations against him

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and harassment.

A former female employee has filed a lawsuit against Mike Greene, the president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences from the late 1980s until 2002, alleging harassment and sexual assault. Terri McIntyre, the former executive director of the Los Angeles chapter from 1994 to 1996, has filed a 55-page lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging sexual harassment, negligence, and harassment.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday. It also alleges that Defendant Greene and/or Defendant Academy have engaged in a cover-up and/or an attempted cover-up, naming the Recording Academy. In this article, we take a look at the life and career of the former Grammy CEO who has had an exceptional career,

Who is Mike Green?

Education

Greene studied ceramics at the University of Georgia, obtained a BBA in business from West Georgia College, a special doctorate in music from the University of Southern California, and honorary doctorates from Temple University and the Berklee School of Music.

Born into a family of Big Band leaders, Greene started out as a singer-songwriter, producer, and recording artist for Warner Brothers, Mercury Records, and GRC Recordings.

Music Industry

Greene created Total Entertainment & Media Productions, Inc. and The Cable Marketing Group Ltd. These were two of the first cable production, consulting, and ad placement firms in the nation. One of the first cable video music networks in the world was established by Greene in 1981 with The Video Music Channel.

With more than 4 million subscribers, VMC was a national leader in the production of live events and multi-genre video music programming. Following the addition of traditional VHF and UHF television stations to its network, VMC named Greene vice president and general manager of WVEU (UHF), the network's flagship station located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Greene was Senior Vice President of Universal Video Corporation in Indianapolis, Indiana, during this time. The company produced sixteen hours of original programming every day for Prudential, the first Direct Broadcast Satellite Service.

Grammy Foundation

The academy organized hundreds of educational programs for audiences all over the country and the world while Greene was president. While leading the academy, Greene built two 501C-3 Foundations and served as their president. Every year, the Grammy Foundation spends more than $4 million on grants and educational initiatives that benefit more than 2 million people.

Their efforts in Congress paved the way for the establishment of the National Coalition for Music Education, the National Recording Registry, which aims to preserve historically significant recordings, and coalitions to save PBS, NPR, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Greene won a Georgy Award for his musical contributions and was admitted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Greene was awarded an Honorary Doctorate and a Special Doctorate in Music by the University of Southern California.

