Who is Misan Harriman, Meghan Markle’s friend whom she introduced on Ted Talk? Deets inside

Meghan Markle surprised everyone when she made an unprecedented appearance in a TED Talk recently. This is the Duchess of Sussex’s first appearance ever since Buckingham Palace announced that she would not be attending King Charles III’s upcoming Coronation Ceremony.

Meghan introduced her photographer-friend, entrepreneur, and social activist Misan Harriman via a video link, as he delivered a TED Talk on the weekend.

Meghan Markle introduces Misan Harriman in latter’s TED Talk

In the video where Meghan Markle introduced Misan Harriman, she can be seen saying, "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.”

Continuing further, she added, "His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces. But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman shared this video on his Instagram space.