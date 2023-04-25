Who is Misan Harriman, Meghan Markle’s friend whom she introduced on Ted Talk? Deets inside

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance recently as she introduced her photographer friend Misan Harriman in his TED Talk. Read on to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Apr 25, 2023   |  07:24 PM IST  |  3.2K
Misan Harriman, Meghan Markle (Images: Misan Harriman/ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram)
Misan Harriman, Meghan Markle (Images: Misan Harriman/ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram)

Meghan Markle surprised everyone when she made an unprecedented appearance in a TED Talk recently. This is the Duchess of Sussex’s first appearance ever since Buckingham Palace announced that she would not be attending King Charles III’s upcoming Coronation Ceremony.

Meghan introduced her photographer-friend, entrepreneur, and social activist Misan Harriman via a video link, as he delivered a TED Talk on the weekend.

Meghan Markle introduces Misan Harriman in latter’s TED Talk

In the video where Meghan Markle introduced Misan Harriman, she can be seen saying, "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent firsthand as he's captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.”

Continuing further, she added, "His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet's most recognizable faces. But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I'm so thrilled to welcome to the stage, my dear friend, Misan Harriman."

Harriman shared this video on his Instagram space.

FAQs

How old is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle is 41 years old.
Who is Misan Harriman?
Misan Harriman is a Nigerian-born British photographer, social activist, and entrepreneur. He is one of the most significant photographers who captured the Black Lives Matter movement with his lens. The 46-year-old also became the first photographer to shoot for the cover of British Vogue Magazine in its 104-years history.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Misan Harriman Instagram/ Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram/ PEOPLE

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!