Who is Miss Nicaragua at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant? Exploring Sheynnis Palacios' journey into the competition

The moment we had been waiting for with bated breath is here. The winner of Miss Universe 2023 has been announced, and it’s none other than Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios.

The model who has been the front runner in the whole competition and was touted as the winner by many websites that keep a look at and analyze beauty pageants was successful at beating Miss Thailand and Miss Australia in the final round.

Sheynnis Palacios’ journey from Nicaragua to Miss Universe 2023

Sheynnis Palacios’ journey from being Miss Nicaragua to Miss Universe has been nothing short of incredible. The talented model gave tough competition to Miss Thailand and Miss Australia who were with her in the top 3 of the competition.

The newly crowned model belongs to Managua, Nicaragua, and has been a constant presence in many local and international beauty pageants over the years. Her journey in the competition was closely monitored and she was already being touted as a frontrunner to win the whole thing by many websites that monitor the progress of the participants and analyze the winner of the competition.

Palacios has done her Bachelors in Mass Communication and has been a community developer as well back home. She started her journey into modeling with her participation in Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016. She then participated in Miss Teen Universe in 2017, where she was placed in the top 10 while representing her country.

In 2020, a big moment came in Palacios’ life as she was crowned Miss World Nicaragua, setting her off on the journey to become Miss Universe someday. With the beauty pageants being put on hold in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, she returned to the big stage in Miss World 2022 and was placed in the top 40, while representing her country.

ALSO READ: Which Miss Universe 2023 contestants are transgenders? Exploring their journey into the competition

Miss Nicaragua and beyond

Now, already recognized as a formidable name in the national and international modeling circles, the 23-year-old was all set to reveal her best self on the biggest stage. On August 5, 2023, Sheynnis Palacios was announced as Miss Nicaragua, 2023, and was ready to represent her country on the Miss Universe stage.

Fighting tough competition from many quarters in the Miss Universe competition, especially Miss Thailand and Miss Australia who were her closest competitions, Sheynnis Palacios emerged victoriously and was crowned as Miss Universe 2023 through her wit, intelligence, and the grace with which she carried herself throughout the competition.

ALSO READ: Which Miss Universe 2023 contestant is married? Exploring her journey into the competition