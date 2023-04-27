Who is MoneySign Suede and what happened to up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper?

Rapper MoneySign Suede has reportedly died at the young age of 22 just shortly before he was set to be released from prison. The Los Angeles rapper was stabbed to death in a shower at a California prison on Tuesday night.

His family issued a statement through the musician's Instagram account and wrote, ‘We appreciate the condolences, our family has not set a gofundme, don't fall for any scams, thank you!’.

Here is everything to know about the up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede.

About MoneySign Suede

MoneySign Suede or Jaime Brugada Valdez hailed from Los Angeles, California. The rapper recently rose to fame with the debut of his self-titled album in March 2022. He also released two other albums named Parkside Santa and Parkside Baby. Some of Suede’s most popular songs are Veteran, BACK TO THE BAG, and She Gon Choose.

Suede’s attorney Nicholas Rosenberg said that the rapper was stabbed in the neck in the shower and people were shocked by this news as he was a popular, warm, and mild mannered person.

Though Suede has been in and out of jail for a few years now, he never stopped pursuing his career dreams and described the prison experience as a ‘learning curve’. He was serving thirty two months jail time for a couple of gun charges in Riverside County and had pleaded guilty for facing a gun charge in Los Angeles County.

Tributes for MoneySign Suede

As soon as the news of MoneySign Suede’s death spread, tributes started flooding on social media. Some even branded him as a ‘young regional hero’ along with discussing the impact that he had on the music industry.

One fan wrote, ‘A young regional hero embodying the hopes & aspirations of the unsung and overlooked. Killed in jail far too young. Devastating’ while the other one commented, ‘Damn, RIParadise to MoneySignSuede .. one of the most promising young talented artists from LA in recent years. And from all accounts a very solid guy’.

