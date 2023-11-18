Who is My Chemical Romance? Explore everything about 'When We Were Young' festival headliners

The highly anticipated 2024 lineup for the When We Were Young festival, unveiled on Monday (Nov. 13), boasts My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy as its headline acts. This annual punk rock gathering, now in its third year, is scheduled to commence on October 19, 2024, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Joining the star-studded lineup are renowned bands such as A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, The Used, Simple Plan, Dashboard Confessional, and many others.

A unique feature of this festival is the commitment from each group to perform one of their albums in its entirety. Notable highlights include My Chemical Romance treating fans to a full rendition of “The Black Parade,” Jimmy Eat World revisiting “Bleed American,” and “A Day to Remember” offering a complete performance of "Homesick." This concept adds an extra layer of excitement for attendees, promising a nostalgic journey through some of the most iconic albums in the punk rock genre.

The venue, Las Vegas Festival Grounds, known for its vibrant atmosphere, is set to host what is expected to be a memorable event for punk rock enthusiasts. The festival's return for a third consecutive year reflects its enduring popularity and the organizers' commitment to providing an immersive experience for fans of this influential and dynamic musical genre. With an impressive array of headliners and the promise of album-centric performances, the When We Were Young festival is poised to deliver a thrilling and unforgettable musical experience in 2024.

Fans can currently register for tickets on the When We Were Young website to obtain an access code for the presale at 10 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 17). If spots are available post-presale, any remaining tickets will be released to the general public at 2 p.m. PT on the same day.

My Chemical Romance posted on their Instagram page, inviting everyone to join the upcoming festival with the words, "Now Come One, Come All To This Tragic Affair……." Fall Out Boy also shared the festival poster on Instagram, expressing excitement about headlining the 2024 When We Were Young Fest in Vegas. This marks the event's third year in the city, with MCR and Paramore headlining its debut in 2022 and Blink-182, and Green Day leading the bill last year. The 2024 lineup announcement includes 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, 30 Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, Something Corporate, Yellowcard, and more.

