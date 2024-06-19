Who Is Nancy Strong? Texas Woman Goes Viral For Spending 90th Birthday At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Paris

Nancy Strong spent her 90th birthday in a very special way. The Texas native flew to Paris to spend her special day. Strong attended the concert with her granddaughters and revealed that she has been a Swiftie for over a decade.

Nancy attended a Taylor Swift show to celebrate her birthday.

Nancy Strong at Taylor Swift’s concert

Nancy Strong is a 90-year-old woman from Texas. She went viral when a video of her attending a Taylor Swift show surfaced online. The video showed her having a good time at the Eras Tour concert. She was spotted in a silver sequin dress in the audience.

Nancy owns a travel agency in Dallas, Texas. The 90-year-old was joined in Paris by two of her granddaughters. She credited the two for being “true Swifties.” "They said to me, 'Grammy, we are going to Paris together to see Taylor Swift,' " she shared in an interview with People.

Nancy revealed how she and her granddaughters managed to buy 5 tickets to the concert at a “reasonable” price after surfing for them in the middle of the night. Nancy shared that her son Jim Strong and friend David Davis decided to join the adventure.

Nancy Strong talks about being a Swiftie

Nancy spoke about how she spent her time in Paris once she got here. She shared how she and her granddaughter Jennifer stayed at the Bulgari Hotel in Paris. The duo had hoped that Taylor would be staying at the same hotel in the penthouse and were disappointed when they found out that wasn’t the case.

Strong revealed that she has been a Swiftie for 10 years now. Nancy started liking the star at the 2009 VMAs. The Grammy winner caught her eye during the Kanye West scandal. Nancy spoke about how Taylor handled the situation with “grace” and found herself looking up to the singer ever since.

Nancy shared that her favorite Taylor Swift song is The Man. She revealed how the lyrics of the song “hit home” for her because of her experience of being a woman in business in the 1970s. Nancy spoke about how the song is relatable to her because she worked in a male-dominated industry.

