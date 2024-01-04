Who is Natalia Grace? Exploring why her adoptive parents accused her of lying amid her new documentary

One of the most bizarre cases in true crime continues with the release of a new documentary series. In 2014 the case of Natalia Grace Barnett, a Ukrainian orphan adopted into an Indiana family became a national sensation. Natalia was accused of being an adult, violent, mentally ill, and scamming her adoptive parents by pretending to be younger than her actual age. Her adoptive parents also alleged that she wanted to kill the entire family.

In a follow-up to last year's hit documentary, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, ID has released a second part to the series which gives viewers a chance to hear things from Natalia's side. The finale of the six-part docuseries, called The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks came out on Wednesday, 3 January which included a long-awaited confrontation between one of the Barnett parents and Natalia.

Who is Natalia Grace?

Natalia Grace, born on September 4, 2003, in Ukraine, was placed into an orphanage due to her rare form of dwarfism, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which caused her to grow to a height of just 3 feet and struggle with joint mobility. Natalia Grace arrived in the US in 2008 and was allegedly adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010. She lived with their three biological sons, including a short-term physics prodigy, Jacob Barnett, who was also part of the Barnetts family. The adoption process was settled out of a New Hampshire court.

Advertisement

Natalia garnered worldwide attention after her adoptive parents said that she hid her true age before her 2010 adoption and was secretly an adult when she joined the Barnett family. The Barnetts claimed that Natalia had pubic hair and menstruation cycles. Michael and Kristine were so convinced that Natalia was an adult that they successfully petitioned a court to change her birth year.

However, the couple were later charged with neglecting their adopted daughter after they moved Natalia into an apartment on her own in 2012 and subsequently left the country. The legal saga involving Michael, Kristine, and Natalia is the focus of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, which aired its first part on Investigation Discovery in 2023.

ALSO READ: The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Where to watch the new docuseries?

Why did the Barnett's accuse Natalia Grace?

The Barnetts, who adopted Natalia in 2010, first made their claims against her public in 2019, when they were being charged with neglect of a dependent. They alleged that she began exhibiting disturbing behaviors, including making threats of violence, shortly after her adoption. "She threatened to stab my sons, drag their bodies outside, and bury them under the deck," Michael claimed in the first part of the ID documentary. "She tried to poison and kill my wife."

After the Barnetts sent her to a psychiatric hospital, they became convinced that Natalia was secretly an adult. Natalia has consistently denied all of the claims regarding her violent behavior and faking her age. Michael and Kristine successfully changed Natalia's birth year to 1989 even though her Ukrainian birth certificate said she was born in 2003.

Shortly after that, in 2012, they moved Natalia into an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, where she lived on her own. The Barnetts later moved to Canada, so their oldest son, a child prodigy working in theoretical physics, could begin his graduate work.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reveling in joy of 'family time after so long' as she celebrates first New Year since prison release