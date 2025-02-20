Who Is Natalia Grace? Learn About Her Real-Life Story In Good American Family Starring Ellen Pompeo

A trailer for Good American Family was recently dropped, which left everyone excited. The series is a gripping drama that will be available on Hulu soon and stars a grand cast of actors.

For those who do not know, the show’s storyline has been inspired by the life of Natalia Grace, who happens to be a Ukrainian-born American with dwarfism. The person in question was born on September 4, 2003, and was adopted at the age of 7.

While she was taken in by an American family, they abandoned her within a year, with the family claiming that Grace was a legal adult.

The family even sought a court order back in 2011, legally changing her birth year from 2003 to 1989. In a tragic result, recently in 2023, a DNA test revealed that Natalia Grace was about 22 years old when the results came out. This also suggests that she was merely 8 years old when her adoptive parents abandoned her in an apartment. Since then, her date of birth has also been restored to 2003.

Besides the Good American Family, her story also became the subject of two other TV series, including The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

Talking about the Good American Family, it stars Ellen Pompeo, alongside Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, and Dulé Hill. Joining them will be Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O'Hara.

In the trailer, one can hear Pompeo narrating lines, "I've always considered myself blessed. I've known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe." However soon begin the complexities, the family's perspective changes with unsettling accusations.

Advertisement

It will be Faith Reid who will portray the character of Natalia Grace in the Good American Family, which will premiere on March 19, 2025.