Who is Natalie Portman's estranged husband, Benjamin Millepied? Exploring his life, career, and cheating allegations against him

Natalie Portman is an iconic American actress with a fan base like none other. She was known for her aristocratic poise and nuance in portraying the problems of complex, precocious young ladies. Aside from that, she became well-known in the United States as a result of her participation in Star Wars. But besides being an actress, she was also married to Benjamin Millepied. The couple, who got married in 2012, recently came into the news after reports came around that they decided to part ways after Millepied had a romantic relationship with someone else. Here is everything you need to know about Benjamin Millepied.

Who is Natalie Portman's estranged husband, Benjamin Millepied?

Benjamin Millepied, born June 10, 1977, in Bordeaux, France, is a French dancer and choreographer who has lived and worked in the United States since 1995, when he joined the New York City Ballet as a soloist in 1998 and a principal in 2002. He has also choreographed pieces for other prominent companies as well as devised choreography for the company.

In 2011, he retired from the NYCB. He is the third and youngest of three sons. His ballet training began when he was eight years old with his mother, Catherine Flory, a former ballet dancer. He founded and led the LA Dance Project from 2011 to 2014. Due to the pandemic, the Chesta Tony project in Mobile, Alabama, was never completed.

He was the Paris Opera Ballet's Director of Dance from October 2014 until his resignation in 2016. He choreographed and danced in the 2010 film Black Swan, and he choreographed the sandwalk in Dune. Millepied had worked with and commissioned contemporary composers such as David Lang, Nico Muhly, Thierry Escaich, Daniel Ott, and Philip Glass. Millepied's work has been supported by the Jerome Robbins Trust and Foundation, as well as philanthropists Anne Bass and Arlene Cooper.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman’s relationship

When Natalie Portman met Benjamin Millepied on the set of Black Swan, she knew he was the person for her. The couple met in 2009, when Millepied was hired to choreograph the film and instruct Portman in the art of ballet. They began to fall for each other while Millepied was teaching Portman to dance, and by the end of the shoot, they were dating.

They were engaged and expecting their first child just a year later. After the birth of their son, Aleph, in 2011, Portman and Millepied married in a coastal California wedding. Amalia, their daughter, was born in 2017. Portman and Millepied exchanged "I do" in front of family and friends at an oceanfront residence in Big Sur, California, just over a year after welcoming Aleph. The Jewish ceremony took place after nightfall, as Portman walked down the aisle in a Rodarte gown.

The couple exchanged vows under a twiggy chuppah before Millepied smashed a glass amid cheers of "Mazel Tov!" The two then relocated to Paris, France, in 2014. In 2022, in an Instagram post, Portman celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Millepied, showing off a black-and-white snapshot of the couple holding hands. "Ten years today, @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better," the actress said in the post. Portman and Millepied's relationship deteriorated after the actress discovered her husband's illicit affair.

Benjamin Millepied's alleged affair

According to US Weekly, Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have gone separate ways after 11 years of marriage. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly of Portman and Millepied. "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

Millepied was rumored to be having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old environmental activist, in June. An insider told us at the time that Portman remained dedicated to her marriage amid accusations of adultery.

A source told exclusively, adding that the reports humiliated Portman. "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him." According to the source, Portman was willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust in Millepied in order to prevent their children from growing up in a broken home.

