Who is Neelam Kaur Gill, Leonardo Di Caprio's new rumored GF? 5 things to know about the British-Indian model

Who is Neelam Gill and Is she Leo's new partner? Let's explore five intriguing facts about the mystery girl Neelam Gill.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill, a 28-year-old British-Punjabi model, was born in London in 1995. Her parents, who were born in the UK, are the children of Indian immigrants, while her grandparents hail from Punjab, India.

What Is Neelam Gill’s Job?

Neelam started her modelling journey at just 14 years old when she signed with NEXT Model Management agency and has made a remarkable impact in the industry. A decade ago, she became the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign, creating history. With her distinctive blend of British and Punjabi heritage, Neelam Gill continues to be a renowned name in the fashion world. Recently, she attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she crossed paths with Leonardo, who was there for the screening of his film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Neelam also made a notable appearance in Mumbai for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Her journey includes walking the ramp for Dior's first show in India, a moment she cherished deeply as a proud Punjabi girl.

Neelam Gill's family and all about her Indian roots

Neelam Gill, in a recent revelation, shared that her parents separated when she was a child, and she does not have any communication with her biological father. Instead, she was raised by her stepfather and mother, who played a significant role in her upbringing. Neelam's journey was shaped by the love and support of her stepfather and mother, who provided her with the care and guidance she needed. Despite not having a relationship with her biological father, Neelam found strength and stability in her blended family, highlighting the importance of the people who have been there for her throughout her life.

A Punjabi girl who walked Cannes Film Festival

Neelam Gill has graced the pages of esteemed magazines such as Vogue and represented esteemed brands like Burberry. Her talent has taken her to prestigious events, including the Cannes Film Festival, where she recently made a stunning appearance.



Leonardo Di Caprio's rumored GF's Take on Trolling and Bullying

Neelam Gill uses her YouTube channel to bravely discuss bullying, depression, and body confidence struggles. She fearlessly addresses online trolls, expressing compassion towards them. Her channel is a platform where she advocates against bullying and sheds light on the importance of addressing mental health and body image issues. Neelam's openness and willingness to tackle these topics make her a powerful voice in the fight against negativity and cyberbullying. Through her videos, she not only raises awareness but also encourages others to embrace self-acceptance and empathy.

