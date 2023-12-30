Who is Nicholas Godejohn? Exploring the life of Gypsy Rose’s ex-boyfriend

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Nicholas Godejohn gained notoriety in connection to the chilling case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. In a shocking incident that unfolded in 2015, Godejohn, Gypsy Rose's ex-boyfriend, played a central role in the murder of Clauddine Blanchard, Gypsy Rose's mother. Driven by a misguided sense of loyalty and manipulated by Gypsy Rose, Godejohn carried out the heinous act, stabbing Clauddine to death in her home. The case exposed the depths of deception and abuse that Gypsy Rose endured, shedding light on the complexities of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and the disturbing dynamics within their tumultuous relationship. The subsequent legal proceedings further unraveled the intricacies of this tragic and captivating tale. Surprisingly, Blachard has been released from prison three years ahead of her scheduled release date, sparking renewed attention on the bizarre case.

Who is Nicholas Godejohn?

Nicholas Godejohn is the ex-boyfriend of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who helped her girlfriend murder her mom. Blanchard claimed to have met Godejohn, a resident of Big Bend, Wisconsin, on a Christian dating website in 2012. Their relationship remained secretive, primarily conducted through text messages, which prosecutors presented during Godejohn's trial. The two met in person in March 2015, discussing love and plans for a life together in their messages. However, by June 2015, their conversations took a dark turn as they began discussing the need for duct tape and knives. Godejohn revealed an "evil side" that "enjoys killing," while Gypsy referred to her darker impulses as "Ruby”, as reported by NBC Chicago . The culmination of their dark plans resulted in the stabbing death of Gypsy's mother, Clauddine Blanchard, in June 2015.

During the crime, Gypsy supplied the knife and hid in a bathroom while Godejohn repeatedly stabbed her mother. Afterward, they fled to Wisconsin by bus, where they were eventually arrested. Clauddine's body was discovered after a disturbing post on her Facebook page. Prosecutors argued that Godejohn had plotted the murder for over a year, while his defense claimed his autism made him incapable of premeditation. Gypsy, testifying at his trial, admitted to convincing him to commit the crime, while Godejohn's attorney argued that his client was manipulated due to his intense love and obsession for Gypsy.

Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the killing, with conflicting narratives about his motivations and mental state emerging during the trial. Sheriff Jim Arnott emphasized the complexity of the case, stating, "Things are not always as they appear."

When did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn break up?

Gypsy and Godejohn's relationship rapidly deteriorated following revelations from one of Gypsy's family friends in April 2019 that she was engaged to another man. Described as an unhealthy and desperate situation by family friend Fancy Macelli, Gypsy's subsequent relationship was characterized by mutual love and respect, as reported by People .

Fancy Macelli, a close friend of the family, shared with People that, “She’s 27 years old, she deserves to be in love and she deserves to have somebody who cares about her. He’s just there for her.”

Despite a brief reconciliation, the engagement was called off, and their reunion proved to be short-lived. By August 2022, The Springfield News-Leader reported that Gypsy had tied the knot with a man named Ryan Scott Anderson from Saint Charles, Louisiana, in June of the same year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

