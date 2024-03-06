Who Is Nick Swardson? Know More About The Comedian Escorted Off Stage After Arguing With Crowd At Comedy Show

After arguing with the crowd, Nick Swardson was taken off the stage during an ongoing comedy gig. The audience became agitated with the comedian's actions after just 20 minutes of the show. Swardson is known for his roles in the Reno 911 and Adam Sandler movies.

The crowd was divided during the show. One group argued with Swardson while the others cheered for him. Soon, videos started making the rounds on social media platforms, and a woman was heard shouting, "What'd you smoke before the show?"

Who Is Nick Swardson?

Nick Swardson is an actor-comedian hailing from Minneapolis. Swardson started his career at 18 by attending an open mic. Though his first performance was a disaster, the club owner reached out to him again and asked him to give it a try again.

After performing various successful gigs until the age of 20, Swardson turned to writing for the shows. The TV shows included Malibu's Most Wanted and Grandma's Boy. The comedian later went on to act in multiple movies, like Reno 911 and Adam Sandler's films, like Click and Just Go With It. By 2014, Swardson was quite famous and landed a role as a voice-over artist for the character of Troy in Chozen.

Nick Swardson’s Viral Videos

As soon as the tension grew in the room, the viewers started making videos of the comedian, who did not impress the audience. In one of the videos, Swardson is seen imitating Jason Statham, which immediately attracted booing from the crowd. The people were heard shouting, “I can’t take it, I can’t take it, I can’t take it.” One of the women ran out of the venue, excusing herself for the bathroom.

The users took to X in support of Nick while picking on their fellow viewers in the show. One of the users wrote, “It seemed like the venue pulled the plug against the wishes of the crowd, but just quit boozin and stuck with the edibles.”

The other user shared, “Give each person Beaver Creek fiber dollars. That way, they’re not mad at you but also confused if they are mad at you.”

One of them also assumed, “Maybe he was reacting to the audience not shutting up. From the clips I’ve seen, he showed no respect.”

@NickSwardson just taken off stage after being bombed out of his mind pic.twitter.com/RvbklPGj78 — Sean Guy (@seanrguy) March 4, 2024

Nick Swardson’s Tribute To Norm Macdonald

Nick Swardson also presented a tribute to Norm Macdonald during his set on stage; however, by the time he could speak further, the lights were off, and his mic was plugged off. However, the actor took to Instagram prior to his performance and posted a tribute to his friend Macdonald.

In the caption, he wrote, “People always post stuff about the passing of a friend or family member with something like, ‘Don’t take people for granted’ [or] ‘Tell them you love them.’ “Well, do it. Here’s mine. Miss you, Norm.”

The Canadian comedian passed away on September 14, 2021.

