Who is Nina Agdal? 5 things to know about Logan Paul’s fiancée

Nina Agdal has captivated the world with her stunning looks, impressive modeling career, and high-profile collaborations. The Danish beauty recently made headlines when she said yes to American YouTuber and WWE wrestler Logan Paul's proposal. Here are five essential things to know about the talented and charismatic woman who has captured Logan Paul's heart.

Nina Agdal's modeling success and net worth

Nina Agdal has built an impressive career as an extremely popular swimsuit model, earning her an estimated net worth of $12 million. She gained significant recognition when she got her big break in Sports Illustrated magazine and became a world-class Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Agdal has also represented renowned brands like Adore Me and Victoria's Secret.

Nina Agdal's rise to fame

Born in Hillered, Denmark, Nina Agdal is 31 years old and has captivated the fashion industry with her beauty and talent. Her appearances in fashion editorials for Vogue Mexico, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and CR fashion books have showcased her versatility and professionalism. Additionally, Agdal has been featured in advertisements for numerous designers and brands, including Billabong, Victoria's Secret PINK, and Macy's.

Nina Agdal's entertainment ventures

Aside from her modeling success, Nina Agdal has dabbled in the entertainment industry. She made a cameo appearance in movies like Don Jon and Entourage. Agdal also gained significant exposure when she featured in a Carl's Jr. Hardee's Super Bowl Ad during the 2013 Super Bowl, further expanding her reach to a wider audience.

Nina Agdal's entrepreneurial endeavors

Demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit, Nina Agdal launched a new exercise app where she performs live workouts from The Hamptons in Long Island.

Nina Agdal's dating history

Throughout her life, Agdal has been romantically linked to several high-profile individuals. She has had relationships with notable figures such as Adam Levine from the band Maroon 5, Joe Jonas, Max George, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jack Brinkley-Cook.

