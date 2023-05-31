Who is Noor Alfallah? 5 things to know about Al Pacino’s girlfriend who is pregnant with his fourth child

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are pregnant! The couple is expecting their first child together. The Godfather star’s rep confirmed the news to TMZ on May 30, 2023, and revealed that Noor is eight months pregnant. According to Page Six, Noor and Al were first spotted together in public in April 2022, when they stepped out for dinner. They reportedly started dating during the pandemic. Read on to find out more about Al Pacino’s girlfriend.

Noor Alfallah: 5 things to know about Al Pacino’s girlfriend

Noor Alfallah dated Mick Jagger in 2017

Before Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah was reportedly dating Mick Jagger. Alfallah and the Rolling Stones frontman, 79, were together for almost about a year, from 2017 to 2018. According to Page Six, the couple started dating when Mick’s then-girlfriend Melanie Hamrick was pregnant with their third child. According to Daily Mail, Alfallah went on to date billionaire Nicolas Berggruen after she split from Jagger.

2. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah reportedly began dating in 2020

Although Pacino and Alfallah’s relationship came to light only recently, they have been reportedly dating for quite some time now. A source informed Page Six, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.” They further added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

3. Noor Alfallah works in the entertainment industry

According to a source quoted on Page Six, Noor ‘comes from a family with money’. She apparently works in the entertainment industry. On IMDb, she has been credited as a producer on the 2019 short film La Petite Mort and an executive producer on the 2018 TV Short Brosa Nostra. Furthermore, she has been credited as a staff member for Lynda Obst Productions, which has made films like Interstellar and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

4. Noor has collaborated with her sister

Noor’s Instagram space is proof that she is extremely close with her two sisters Remi and Sophia. Noor and Remi have reportedly worked together in Brosa Nostra. According to Deadline, the two sisters have also signed a pod-producing deal with Imagine Entertainment in September 2021.

5. Noor has film degrees from UCLA and USC

Noor studied film in college. For her undergraduate course, Noor studied at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. Her master’s degree in Film and TV producing is from UCLA.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Al Pacino wants Timothee Chalamet to play his iconic role in potential 'Heat' sequel