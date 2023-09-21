Who is Odell Beckham Jr? 5 key things to know about Kim Kardashian's rumored beau

There is a possible romance brewing between Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. As the Skims founder is reportedly 'hanging out' with the 30-year-old football sensation, here are five crucial things to know about Odell Beckham Jr.

Meeting at the Ritz-Carlton

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.'s alleged connection was first ignited in May 2023, when a gossip blog reported a sighting of the two together at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. This initial spark led to heightened speculation about the nature of their relationship, adding another layer to Kim K's dating history.

Link to Tom Brady and Reggie Bush

Over the summer, Kim Kardashian was linked to former American footballer Tom Brady, although reports suggest they are just friends. Additionally, in 2007, she dated NFL star Reggie Bush, marking her earlier connection to the world of professional football.

Clarification from a close source

Despite the swirling rumors, a source close to Kim Kardashian shared insights with the Daily Mail, emphasizing that Kim and Odell are friends who share many mutual acquaintances. The insider highlighted Kim's current focus on her children and her businesses, indicating that she remains open to finding love but is not in a serious relationship at the moment.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s background

Odell Beckham Jr. is a prominent figure in American football, currently playing for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. His talent on the field has earned him recognition, and he remains a notable presence in the world of sports. Notably, he shares a one-year-old son named Zydn with his former girlfriend, Lauren Wood, with whom he started dating in 2019, although recent reports suggest they have parted ways.

Past rumors about Khloe Kardashian

Odell Beckham Jr. has been previously linked to several celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. However, both Odell and Khloe vehemently denied any romantic involvement, with Khloe addressing the rumors on social media, highlighting the importance of privacy and consent.

While speculation swirls around Kim Kardashian's recent interactions with Odell Beckham Jr., the details of their connection remain shrouded in mystery.

