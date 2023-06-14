Who Is ‘Old Grey Guitarist’ John Wines? 5 things to know about the AGT sensation

John Wines, famously known as the 'Old Grey Guitarist,' has taken America's Got Talent stage by storm with his remarkable guitar skills. While his electrifying performance left audiences in awe, many are curious to learn more about this talented musician. Here are five key things to know about the sensational John Wines.

A passionate guitar teacher

Southern UK native and talented guitarist John Wines also works hard as a teacher. He enjoys tremendously sharing his musical knowledge with young people between the ages of 5 and 18. Wines feels that his impressionable students keep him inspired and youthful.

A career shift

Wines was an electrician before starting his musical career. But twenty years ago, he had a chance encounter that changed his life. He decided to take advantage of the opportunity when someone advised him to go into teaching. This catastrophic choice ultimately brought Wines to glittering America's Got Talent stage, an unusual experience for Wines.

Social media stardom

Wines had already gained popularity on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok before his appearance on AGT. His amazing songs and instructional videos acquired a lot of popularity in September, and as a result, he now has an incredible following of 178,000 Instagram followers and 1.3 million TikTok followers. The brilliant musician's ability to go viral provided doors for collaborations and endorsements.

Shared the stage with guitar icons

John Wines' talent in music has given him incredible opportunities. His guitar students have had the honor of performing with renowned guitarists Joe Bonamassa and Bernie Marsden, as stated on his website. This recognition is proof of Wines' talent and the impact he has made in the music industry.

The AGT breakthrough

Wines left a lasting impression at his AGT audition when he displayed his guitar prowess with an exquisite performance of Queen's legendary hymn, "We Will Rock You." There were cries for an encore because the performance mesmerized both the judges and the audience. Simon Cowell, who is renowned for his discerning judgment, acknowledged his surprise at Wines's transition from a quiet person to an alluring performer. Wines' breakthrough performance on AGT has advanced him to the next round of the competition, and now his supporters are looking forward to his future performances.

John Wines' musical career is clearly only getting started as he continues to enthrall listeners with his extraordinary talent. He has cemented his status as a rising star in the music business because of his love of teaching, social media success that went viral, and spectacular AGT performance.

