Who is Olivia Aquilina on Claim To Fame? 5 things to know about Jenny McCarthy’s niece

The July 31 episode of 'Claim to Fame' unveiled shocking eliminations and celebrity relative reveals. Meet Olivia Aquilina, Jenny McCarthy's niece, and get to know her.

The excitement on Claim to Fame continues to escalate with each episode, and the July 31 segment was no exception. During the guess-off, Olivia Aquilina's celebrity relative was unexpectedly disclosed after a contestant guessed incorrectly. We delve into everything you need to know about Olivia, a season 2 cast member on Claim to Fame who goes by she/they pronouns.

Five things to know about Olivia Aquilina

Olivia Aquilina is Jenny McCarthy's niece

After an incorrect guess during the guess-off, Olivia had to reveal her identity. She is, in fact, the niece of the renowned The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy. Olivia shared that her aunt is an inspiration, describing her as hardworking and generous, qualities that have influenced her own sense of self.

Olivia Aquilina's elimination after a jaw-dropping guess-off

In the July 31 episode, Olivia was selected as the guesser. Choosing Karsyn as her target, she speculated that Karsyn's celebrity relative was Jeff Gordon, but it turned out to be incorrect. Olivia took the opportunity to take her shot, admitting she was disappointed but valiant in her attempt.

Olivia Aquilina's talents as a cinematographer and tattoo artist

Based in Los Angeles, Olivia pursues two creative passions - cinematography and tattoo artistry. With the ongoing actor and writer strikes, she has been focusing more on tattooing while occasionally visiting the cast and cherishing her close bond with Hugo.

Olivia's Aquilina's belief in her potential on the show

The remaining contestants were stunned to discover Olivia's connection to Jenny McCarthy, with no one expecting such a revelation. When asked if she could have won the show had she guessed correctly, Olivia expressed confidence in her abilities and envisioned herself making it far and possibly even claiming victory.

Olivia Aquilina's notable work in commercials

As a cinematographer, Olivia boasts an impressive portfolio that includes work on various high-profile commercials. Brands such as Squarespace, Colors, Burberry, Nike, ESPN, and Playboy have all benefited from her talent and creativity.

In conclusion, Olivia Aquilina's appearance on Claim to Fame brought surprises, emotions, and a glimpse into her artistic endeavors. Though her journey on the show may have taken an unexpected turn, there is no doubt that Olivia's potential and accomplishments continue to shine brightly beyond the realm of reality television.

FAQs

How is Olivia from Claim to Fame related to Jenny McCarthy?
Jenny McCarthy's niece Olivia Aquilina had her identity revealed on Monday's episode of Claim To Fame on ABC.
What was Olivia's clue on claim to fame?
No one realized how good Olivia's Claim to Fame game was until she got herself eliminated. The Episode 6 guess-off became her downfall when she incorrectly guessed that Karsyn was related to NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.
Who is Olivia on Claim to Fame related to?
Olivia's claim to fame was revealed to be her aunt—model, actress and host Jenny McCarthy. After the reveal, Nick and Franklin Jonas polled the remaining six contestants to find that they had no inkling she was related to The Masked Singer judge.
