Who is Olivier Martinez? 6 things to know about Halle Berry's ex-husband

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry's divorce has been finalized after 8 grueling years of court battles. Martinez was Berry's third husband and was married to her for 2 years before the couple filed for divorce in 2015, though it should be noted that because of their child's custody matter, the case was held up for a year. According to reports by Page Six, the actor asked Berry for a heft amount of sum in alimony. Here are 5 things you need to know about him.

Olivier Martinez was born and raised in Paris

The actor was born to a working, middle-class family in France on January 12, 1966, to mother Rosemarie Martinez and father Robert Martinez. The young Martinez grew up in the suburbs of Paris with his younger brother Vincent Martinez who also pursued acting.

Olivier Martinez didn't complete his schooling

The French actor had left his schooling mid-way in his early years for unknown reasons in favor of taking up a variety of odd jobs, including working as a jeans salesman once upon a time. Soon after his friends persuaded him to try taking up acting, and they say the rest is history.

The French Brad Pitt

When you look at Olivier Martinez, he has an unmistakable likeness to the American superstar Brad Pitt. Encouraged by friends, he ventured into acting, and at 23 years old, he took the big step of enrolling at the International Conservatory of Paris. Following his roles in several television productions, he achieved global recognition through his role in The Horseman on the Roof (1995). That is when he was noticed by the American public, and just how similar he looked to Pitt.

Olivier Martinez's relationships throughout the years

The 57-year-old actor has had six public relationships so far. He met Kylie Ann Minogue, the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time during the Grammy 2003, but unfortunately, the relationship didn't work out as they broke up in 2007. Speaking of the French rendition of Brad Pitt, Martinez was rumored to have a fling with Angelina Jolie at one point.

Olivier Martinez is fluent in three languages

Martinez was born and brought up in Paris, France, making him a native French speaker, as well as the actor is also fluent in English, as can be testified by his various roles in American movies. But many might be surprised to know that he's also well-versed in Spanish because of his Valencian and Andalusian heritage.

Olivier Martinez's career in America

Back in 1994, Martinez won a César Award for the Most Promising Actor for his role in the film Un, deux, trois, soleil that came out in 1994. After his success in France, his first mainstream role in Hollywood was in the movie Before Night Falls in 2000, where he shared the screen with where he starred alongside Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp. Later on, perhaps his most notable film in America is Unforgettable opposite Diane Lane in 2002.

