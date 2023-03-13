Who is Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh’s long-time partner and fiancé Jean Todt?

Michelle Yeoh graced the Oscars 2023 red carpet today, March 12, with her long-time partner and fiancé Jean Todt. The duo looked stylish as ever as they arrived hand-in-hand, much in love. After Michelle won the Academy Award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she took to her Instagram space and shared a picture with her beau, while the lovebirds held the golden knight close and smiled for the photograph. But who is Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh’s partner and fiancé Jean Todt? Read on to find out.

Who is Michelle Yeoh’s fiancé Jean Todt?

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt have been together since 2004. They met in an event in Shanghai in June 2004. Although the duo has not been married yet, they got engaged in 2005.

Born and raised in France, Todt was born in 1946. As per Town and Country Magazine, Todt started his career in 1966 as a rally co-driver. In his professional career, he won many driving races including Tour de France Automobile Rally, World Rally Championship, and the Rally de Portugal. From 2004 to 2009, Todt was appointed as the CEO of Ferrari. From 2009 to 2021, he was the president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, which was in charge of the Formula One World Championship. Jean Todt has a son named Nicolas Todt.

Michelle Yeoh’s Instagram post with fiancé Jean Todt

A few hours back, Michelle Yeoh dropped a photo with Jean Todt. In the photo, the Malaysian actress looked spectacular as she donned a white Dior gown. Her hair was left open in curls and she rocked a huge diamond ring as an accessory. She sat beside Totd as they both held her Oscar trophy close and smiled at the camera. She captioned the post with a slew of emoticons.

