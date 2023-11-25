Who is Paris Hilton married to? Exploring the life of Carter Reum, his career, and his relationship with the socialite

Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London. The couple previously had a son via surrogacy named Phoenix and have been married since 2021.

Despite being married to a media personality like Paris Hilton, Carter Reum is pretty low-key and not much is known about him yet. Read on to know more about him.

What does Paris Hilton’s husband Carter Reum do?

Paris Hilton is a well known media personality and DJ. She has been in the public eye for a long time but despite that there is not much that is known about her husband Carter Reum.

The pair got married in November 2021 and had been dating since 2019. Carter Reum has studied in Columbia University, from where he graduated with B.A. in Economics and Business Managerial economics in 2003. His brother Courtney and sister Halle also graduated from the same university.

He and his brother worked in different divisions of Goldman Sachs before they left together to co-found the venture capitalist firm M13. They work to provide resources and assist startups. The firm has been behind some successful businesses including Lyft, Pinterest, Snapchat, Daily Harvest and Rothy’s to name a few.

He also co-authored a book with his brother Courtney called Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success.

ALSO READ: 'There are some sick people': Paris Hilton slams online critics for trolling her baby boy Phoenix for his big head

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum relationship timeline?

As per E! News Carter Reum and Paris Hilton met through mutual friends in 2019 and started dating soon after. They made their red carpet debut in 2021 at the Golden Globes.

The couple got married in November 2021 and had their first child Phoenix in January 2023 through surrogacy. It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris Hilton had told People. "We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

The couple recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named London which was announced by Paris Hilton on Instagram as well.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton is ‘so proud’ of friend Britney Spears for telling her side of the story in new memoir