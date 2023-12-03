Who is Paris Hilton’s sister Nicky Hilton? Exploring her life and career amid claims of deep bond with socialite

Nicky Hilton, an heiress to the Hilton Hotels and also sister to the popular socialite Paris Hilton. While Paris recently became a mother to her son, Nicky is a mother of three children. The actress recently sat down for a conversation with People Magazine at the Flamingo Estate x Mythersa Holiday House Parties. And, during the chat, she opened up about being an entrepreneur mom and spoke about her bond with sister Paris Hilton. Read to know more!

Who is Nicky Hilton?

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is an entrepreneur, a socialite, a fashion designer, and a philanthropist. She became a member of the Rothschild family through her marriage with James Rothschild, back in 2015. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons, she launched her fashion label in 2004. Later in 2010, she launched her jewelry line. Nicky Hilton is also a professional model, having collaborated with brands such as Estee Lauder companies.

She initially married her childhood friend, Todd Meister at the Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in 2004. The marriage however was annulled in less than three months. Later in 2014, she got officially engaged to James Rothschild. Nicky got married to James at the Kensington Palace Gardens, wearing a Valentino gown. The couple is blessed with three children, two daughters, and one son.

Nicky Hilton on her relationship with sister Paris Hilton

In her interview with People Magazine, Nicky spoke about juggling her career while also being a mom. She shared, "Balancing my kids with my fashion design business is a never-ending battle. But it's important to set the right example for the children from the beginning."

Speaking about being on a journey of motherhood together with her sister Paris Hilton, Nicky shared, "I mean, usually around this time of the year we're trying to figure out what we should do for New Year's Eve, should we go to Vegas? But this year we're talking about doing a trip with all the children.”

