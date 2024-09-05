Who Is Past Lives Actor Greta Lee's Husband? Everything You Need To Know About Russ Armstrong

Greta Lee, best known for her role in the film Past Lives and her appearances on TV shows such as The Morning Show, has been married to Russ Armstrong since September 2014. Armstrong's professional and personal life provide an intriguing backdrop for Lee's public persona. Here's an in-depth look at Greta Lee's husband Russ Armstrong, and his relationship with Greta Lee.

Russ Armstrong is an actor, comedy writer and producer

Russ Armstrong has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through a number of notable acting performances. He is best known for his role in Tina Fey's hit show 30 Rock, where he played Jeb.

Armstrong also appeared in Aziz Ansari's highly regarded series Master of None. His acting work shows his ability in both comedic and dramatic roles, though his recent focus has shifted to other aspects of the industry.

In addition to his work in TV series, Armstrong's acting resume includes a number of other credits that show his versatility. His performances have helped to establish his reputation in the entertainment industry, complementing his work behind the scenes.

Beyond his acting career, Russ Armstrong is a well-known comedy writer and producer. He has contributed significantly to late-night television and talk shows.

Armstrong produced 13 episodes of The Daily Show, showing his influence in political satire and comedy. He has also worked on three episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, further showcasing his expertise in producing content that blends humor with current events.

Advertisement

Armstrong's writing credits include work on The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and When Nature Calls. His varied television projects showcase his knack for creating engaging and funny content, cementing his place as a significant contributor to the comedy world.

Russ Armstrong and Greta Lee met in college

Russ Armstrong and Greta Lee's relationship began at Northwestern University. Lee was studying theater and performing sketch comedy, while Armstrong was also heavily involved in the university's creative community. Their shared artistic interests and experiences provided a solid foundation for their relationship.

Armstrong has shared nostalgic glimpses of their college days on social media, reflecting on their early years together. These throwback posts offer fans a personal look at their transition from college students to successful professionals and partners.

Russ Armstrong shares two kids with Greta Lee

They married on September 7, 2014, and have since started a family together. They have two sons: Apollo Joosung (born August 15, 2016) and Raphael Joobaek (born April 2019). Armstrong celebrated Apollo's birth with an Instagram post, stating that he arrived on Korean Liberation Day and describing him as healthy and screaming.

Advertisement

Greta Lee has spoken out about balancing her career and motherhood. In an interview with PEOPLE, she discussed the difficulties of balancing both roles, stating, “I am still a mother of two very young children... It’s a sharp pivot from great reviews to, ‘Where is my breakfast?’”

The couple is committed to involving their children in daily activities and responsibilities from a young age. For example, they encourage their four-year-old to bus his own plates and help with gardening.

Russ Armstrong and Greta Lee live in Los Angeles

Greta Lee and Russ Armstrong moved to Los Angeles in 2020 after living in New York City for a decade. They relocated to a Los Angeles suburb in search of a more peaceful family environment.

Their new home is a hilltop property that was once a goat farm. This was a significant change for Lee, who had previously stated that she was never coming back to Los Angeles, despite living only 30 minutes away from her former neighborhood.

Advertisement

Their new residence is not only a family home but also includes three chickens, which they allow to roam freely, with precautions against potential predators like hawks or coyotes. This adjustment to a more serene environment reflects their desire for a balanced family life amid their busy careers.

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman’s Hubby Keith Urban Passes Mean Comment On Miley Cyrus’ Voice: ‘Sounds Like An Ashtray’