Who is performing at 2024 Shaky Knees music festival? Exploring the lineup, when tickets go live, and more

The Shaky Knees music festival returns to Atlanta with its lineup for 2024, and it is as exciting as ever. The artists performing at the three day festival include Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age as well as Foo Fighters. This comes after Foo Fighters had performed at the event in its 2021 edition, even though they were brought in as the replacement for Stevie Nicks.

Shaky Knees announces its final dates for 2024, to be held in May

The festival is a rock lover’s dream with more than 60 bands performing at the three-day event. The concert was first held in 2013 and included a range of artists with world-renowned acts as well as new age and up-and-coming artists. The concert recently announced its dates for the 2024 edition, and it will be held from the 3rd to the 5th of May. Other artists on the list include Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, The Offspring, Girl in Red, Billy Idol, Portugal, The Man, Interpol, and The Revivalists to name a few.

The event will be held at Central Park in Atlanta. The pre-sale tickets will be going live on their website on Thursday, November 30th at 10 am ET. Tim Sweetwood founded the festival back in 2013 in order to bring indie music to Atlanta. The city also hosts festivals such as Streetwater 420 Fest and Music Midtown. The festival initially began with two days and has since expanded into a three-day event. The acts primarily include indie rock, indie folk, country music, and alternative rock among other genres.

ALSO READ: Lollapalooza India: Celebrated music festival will be back in Mumbai on Jan 27-28, 2024

Taking a look at the history of the Shaky Knees Music Festival, centered on rock music

In an interview with Open Ears Music, the founder of Shaky Knees, Tim Sweetwood said, “The origins of Shaky Knees came from my being a festival junkie back in the day, going to all the festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza as a kid, and feeling the interaction of the people, the excitement of the bands and discovery aspect too. I couldn’t afford to go hop onto flights all over the country and see shows everywhere. At the end of the day, if you are a true festival junkie and you show up at doors, you get your money’s worth on a festival.”

The festival was named by USA Today as the fourth among the top ten Best Readers Choice: Best Music Festivals back in 2015. After its widespread acclaim, Shaky Knees was also expanded into two sister festivals. This included the Shaky Boots Music Festival on country music and the Shaky Beats Music Festival that took place in the Centennial Olympic Park.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When is TikTok's Mix Festival 2024? All you need to know about headliners, venue, and ticket sales