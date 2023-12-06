Who is performing at Electric Forest Festival in 2024? Exploring dates, venue and lineup of the musical carnival

The Electric Forest Music Festival is all set to return to Rothbury in Michigan for the 2024 edition of the event. The event organizers recently announced the festival dates, and fans are as pumped as ever. The dates for the event have been set as June 20th to 23rd next year, and it will take place at the Double JJ Resorts.

Electric Forest Music Festival announces final lineup for its 2024 show

According to the announcement, the headliners for the event so far are Pretty Lights, Everything Always (Dom Dolla + John Summit), Subtronics, Excision, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, John Summit, Psyren (Clozee + Lsdream), Charlotte De Witte, The Disco Biscuits, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gigantic Nghtmre, Ben Böhmer, Knock2, and Umphrey’s Mcgee.

The headline show for the four-day festival will be Pretty Lights. The band is currently playing a comeback tour with 27 shows that are all sold out. Jeremy Stein, the founder of the event, told Billboard back in 2019, “What I care more about is that attendees walk past a stage where they don’t know the act, but they stop because it’s cool music.”

Among the bands performing, the jam band String Cheese Incident has been performing at the event since 2008. They will mark their return once again in 2024 with two distinct performances. In the upcoming months, more artists will be added to the final lineup for the event.

Electric Forest Festival returns to Michigan for a show in June 2024

The most popular genres at the event include electronic music and jam bands. Back in 2022, the concert made a return after a brief hiatus of two years. This was due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the festival has gained traction in the past few years.

Currently, the loyalty tickets for the concert are on sale. On December 8th, however, tickets for general admission will go live.

