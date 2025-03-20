Who Is Pete Davidson’s New Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt? Find Out as Couple Spends Romantic Time in Palm Beach

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Pete Davidson was recently reported to have been dating a new name, Elsie Hewitt. The actor and comedian was recently spotted spending a romantic time with Hewitt, in Palm Beach, Florida, as per Page Six.

According to the outlet, Pete Davidson was seen spotted having PDA with his new partner and spending a luxurious time at a beachfront hotel. The couple was present at the property with a few friends as per reports.

While the identity was a mystery before, when Page Six had reported about the latest relationship of Pete Davidson, the outlet has now confirmed that Elsie Hewitt happens to be a 29-year-old model.

Elsie Hewitt is popular on social media with over 1 million followers on her Instagram account. The report also suggests that Hewitt is not a traditional Hollywood star but a food influencer.

However, Elsie Hewitt has acted in a few outings including Teenage Badass, Dave, and a few other projects, while also being a great model. The romantic partner of Pete Davidson has previously dated big names such as Benny Blanco, Ryan Phillippe, as well as Jason Sudeikis.

Benny Blanco– who is now the partner of the highly acclaimed singer Selena Gomez– met Elsie Hewitt on the set of Graduation music videos in 2019. A year later, the model split from Blanco and made headlines for dating the Ted Lasso star in 2024.

Advertisement

Talking about dating Ryan Phillippe, the relationship ended in extremely bad condition with Elsie Hewitt suing him in 2017 for kicking punching, and throwing her down the stairs. However, Phillippe denied all the allegations and later settled the case in 2019.

Coming to Pete Davidson’s dating history, the Saturday Night Live alum has been in headlines for dating stars including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, and even Kate Beckinsale.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.