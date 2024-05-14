Phoebe Dynevor quickly gained popularity during the first season of Bridgerton. While her on-screen love life flourished, her real life has also evolved behind the scenes. The actress is currently dating Cameron Fuller, a well-known entity in the entertainment business. After Dynevor was spotted at the 2024 Met Gala with a diamond ring on her left finger, E! Has confirmed the couple’s engagement. A few hours ago, Cameron posted a glimpse of Phoebe's reaction to the proposal on his Instagram handle.

Who is Cameron Fuller?

Cameron Fuller is the son of the producer Brad Fuller. He is well-known for his work on horror films, having worked on films including A Quiet Place, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Purge trilogy. Cameron, too, was always interested in the entertainment business. He concentrated on acting in college, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of Southern California in 2017. His television appearances include The Goldbergs, Into the Dark, Insecure, and The Last Ship.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fuller also had a popular YouTube channel with fellow actor and friend Gregg Sulkin. Gregg is best known for his role on Wizards of Waverly Place. The channel has over 300,000 subscribers. The primary content on the channel consists of vlogs, challenges, and interviews with the actors’ well-known friends.

Advertisement

Cameron has been a part of several projects since 2017, including Insecure, The Goldbergs, and The Last Ship. However, it has been a year since he last worked on a project, and there is no indication of future roles. Will or will he not make a comeback is not known as of now.

Who has he dated in the past?

Cameron used to be in a relationship with Lucy Hale. Fuller had a short romantic involvement with Lucy Hale from Pretty Little Liars. He was in a relationship with influencer Lauren Elizabeth for a couple of years. In 2021, Dynevor and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson were in a relationship for five months.

ALSO READ: Top 6 Iconic Moments From Bridgerton Ahead Of Season 3

Cameron disclosed to Very Good Light that his father had conflicting feelings when he initially expressed interest in becoming an actor. He frequently meets with actors and spends hours watching tapes. Cameron opened up by saying that his father used to say, “I guarantee you, being an actor is not what you want; it’s a challenging life if you aren’t passionate about it.” However, seeing Cameron’s diligent work, Brad slowly grew more receptive, and now he fully supports his son’s profession. Fuller said, “He also supports everything else that I’m currently involved in; it’s fantastic.”

Cameron and Phoebe made their relationship official in April 2023. Speculation intensified about Phoebe and Cameron when they were seen getting close during a walk in London. They haven’t shied away from keeping their relationship in the public eye.

ALSO READ: 'The Leading Ladies': Bridgerton Fans Gush Over Simone Ashley And Phoebe Dynevor Leaving Met Gala 2024 Together