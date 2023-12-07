Who is Poor Things star Margaret Qualley? Exploring her life, career, and relationships

Margaret Qualley has created an impressive résumé for herself in Hollywood, starring in films and TV series like Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, The Nice Guys, and HBO's The Leftovers. The actress is having the the best year after she got married to her husband Jack Antonoff and she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Poor Things, a science-fiction drama.

Within a decade, the actress has carved a big name in the industry with some remarkable films, let's get to know more about the actress' life and her career!

Who is Margaret Qualley?

Early life and childhood

Montana's Kalispell is the birthplace of Sarah Margaret Qualley. She is the daughter of former model Paul Qualley and actress and model Andie MacDowell. Qualley made her debut at the Parisian Bal des débutantes, and she and her sister were both debutantes when they were teenagers growing up in Asheville, North Carolina.

At 14, she moved out of her parents' house to live on campus at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where she studied dance. She received ballet training at New York's Professional Children's School and completed an apprenticeship at the American Ballet Theatre. But at 16 Qualley accepted an offer to work as an apprentice for the North Carolina Dance Theater company and gave up dancing.

Acting career

Later, Qualley shifted her focus to acting and enrolled in the summer program of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Qualley made her modeling debut in 2011 at the age of sixteen, walking the runway for Alberta Ferretti during New York Fashion Week. She posed for Valentino and Chanel during the Spring/Summer 2012 Paris Fashion Week.

In 2013 Qualley made her screen debut in the supporting role of Palo Alto, directed by Gia Coppola. She happened to be visiting her ex-boyfriend Nat Wolff on set, which is how she got the role. Qualley was chosen as a series regular for the HBO show The Leftovers in June 2013.

Before starring in movies such as Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and The Nice Guys, Qualley made her screen debut in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto. In the 2013 indie film, she played Raquel alongside Emma Roberts, James Franco, and Qualley's ex-boyfriend, Nat Wolff.

Relationships and marriage

Qualley and Pete Davidson had a brief romantic relationship in 2019. Later, she started dating the actor Shia LaBeouf in 2020. However, due to issues involving LaBeouf, Qualley and LaBeouf's relationship ended in January 2021. Qualley announced her engagement to musician Jack Antonoff in May 2022. On August 19, 2023, Antonoff got married in a restaurant in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

Margaret who originally dreamed of a career as a professional dancer, before switching to acting has favored for her, as she is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

