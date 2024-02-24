Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia? Everything About Him As Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Files For Divorce

In a surprising turn of events, Porsha Williams, known for being a member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has officially filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia. The dissolution of their 15-month marriage has sparked curiosity about their relationship and the reasons behind this abrupt decision, with court documents revealing Williams' recent filing for divorce in Atlanta. Guobadia, a self-described entrepreneur and businessman, became a focal point of interest during his stint on Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13.

Guobadia's Introduction to Real Housewives

Guobadia entered the Housewives scene during its 13th season while still married to Williams's former friend and co-star, Falynn Pina. The unexpected turn of events unfolded when, less than a week after Guobadia's divorce from Pina was announced, Williams announced her engagement to him after just one month of dating. The revelation sparked speculation and questions about the timeline of their relationship, with Williams, Guobadia, and Pina vehemently denying any overlap.

Marriage Amidst Controversy

Williams and Guobadia proceeded to tie the knot in a lavish traditional Nigerian ceremony, followed by an American wedding in Atlanta. The marriage was not without controversy, as the couple navigated public scrutiny and speculation regarding the nature of their relationship.

Immigration and Legal Controversies

Recent weeks have seen Guobadia facing rumors concerning his immigration status. Reports from Atlanta suggest that in his 42 years in the United States, he allegedly overstayed visas, acquired a green card through illegal means, and faced rejection for U.S. citizenship. Additionally, he is said to have pleaded guilty to charges related to bank and credit card fraud. While Guobadia has not directly addressed these allegations, a picture posted by him, with the caption "42yearslivinginamerica".

Despite the swirling rumors and legal controversies surrounding Guobadia, sources close to the situation claim that Porsha Williams' decision to file for divorce is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past."

