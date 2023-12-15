Who is Princess Kate’s mom Carole Middleton? Exploring her life and career amid her portrayal in The Crown

All eyes are always on the Royals and every minuscule detail surrounding them gets easily picked on by the public. There's an entire TV show dedicated to disassembling the details of the British Crown and if you still haven't picked up the clue, yes, we are talking about Netflix’s The Crown.

The Crown, which is in its sixth and supposedly final season of the series, is based on uncovering the story of Prince William and Princess Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. On Thursday, December 14, the newly premiered episode featured a scene where Carole Middleton, played by Eve Best, is plotting that Kate Middleton attends the same university as Prince William. She is shown as the orchestrator who helped Kate Middleton become what she is today, the Princess of Wales.

The audience was quick to draw parallels between Carole Middleton, Kate’s mom, and Mrs. Bennet, the iconic character in Pride and Prejudice. Be it Princess Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, or Mrs. Bennet, both mothers were keen on pushing their daughters toward royalties.

This portrayal of Princess Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, in the latest episode of The Crown sparked curiosity among viewers to know more about her. So here we are with all the quintessential details on the modern-day Mrs. Bennet.

A Glimpse into the Early Life of Carole Middleton, Princess Kate’s mother

Carole Middleton was born as Carole Elizabeth Goldsmith to Ronald and Dorothy Goldsmith on January 31, 1955, in Perivale, London but was brought up in Southall, London. Both of her parents were working-class. Her father was a builder and her mother is said to have worked part-time in a jewelry store.

Given her humble upbringing, Carole attended local state schools and never went to college for a higher degree because her family was short on money.

From Flight Attendant to Businesswoman, Carole Middleton made her mark, and how!

Carole had aspirations of becoming a teacher but given her limited education, she was unable to do so. She went on to work at John Lewis, a high-end British department store. Slowly but steadily, Carole made her way to British Airways where she initially worked as a secretary and then progressed to working as a flight attendant.

This is also where she met her future husband, Michael Middleton who worked as a flight dispatcher. The duo got married in 1980 and raised three children together, the eldest Kate, now Princess Catherine of Wales, and Philippa and James Middleton.

In 1987 she founded ‘Party Pieces’ a company that sold party supplies. Carole revealed that she got the idea for her business while shopping for party supplies for Kate’s fifth birthday. Carole started the business from her kitchen table and was later joined by her husband, Michael Middleton in 1989. The couple worked together and made their small business of party supplies into a multi-million dollar enterprise. ‘Party Pieces’ was worth £30 million back in 2013. The Couple sold their business earlier this year to James Sinclair as the business was hit hard during Covid.

Carole Middleton’s role in Princess Kate’s life and her relationship with the Royals:

It was Carole Middleton who initiated Kate’s relationship with Prince William. In the latest episode of The Crown Carole is seen pushing her daughter Kate to court the future king. She pushes a teen Kate to meet Prince William while he is making a public appearance with his mother, Princess Diana. Later, she is shown hatching a plan to make sure Kate attends the same university as Prince William, which would further her chances of marrying into royalty. The Crown is most definitely a work of fiction and we cannot vouch for how close the portrayal of the characters in the show is to reality but if it is anywhere near it, Carole Middleton is a mastermind.

Kate Middleton ended up marrying Prince William in 2011. The royal couple shares three children together and is the perfect picture of a happy family. Prince William is next in line for the British throne, meaning Princess Kate will soon be Queen Kate.

Reports suggest that Carole is particularly close to Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II approved of her relationship with the prince, given that he lost his mother, the late Princess Diana at a very young age. She is also said to be very close to her grandchildren, Prince George, Louise, and Princess Charlotte.

The Middletons are often seen making appearances at a few of the many and frequent royal events.

