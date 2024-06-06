Who Is Quaden Bayles? Meet Teen Who Became Hollywood Actor After Being Bullied Over Height

Quaden Bayles is a 13-year-old boy who went viral in 2020 after his mother, Yarraka Bayles shared an emotional video. Quaden was seen sobbing and crying in the video. He even asked someone to murder him after being bullied at school.

His mother posted the video to spread awareness of the mental impact of bullying on specially-abled kids. The video reflected the psychological toll Quaden went through. Fortunately, many Hollywood celebrities reacted to the video and came forward to help Quaden.

Quaden Bayles finds success in Hollywood films, stars with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy

A GoFundMe page was created by Comedian Brad Williams, as a sign of support and solidarity. Brad Williams wanted to gather $10,000 to show Quaden and his mother Disneyland in California. The campaign raised far more than expected, $470,000, but the family gave it to charity.

ALSO READ: Tom Burke Reveals Anya Taylor Joy, George Miller And He 'Wrestled' With The Romance In Furiosa

Hugh Jackman and George Miller were among the famous faces who watched the video. Quaden, who was cast by Miller in a film, also landed a role in Three Thousand Years of Longing, a movie that hit theaters in 2022. He shared the screen with Edris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Quaden has now received great acclaim for playing a fierce war boy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga where he stars along with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy. Qauden shared a picture from premiere night and wrote, "THE 3 AMIGOS – Dementus aka Chris Hemsworth, War Pup & Furiosa herself Anya Taylor-Joy.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anya Taylor-Joy And Chris Hemsworth Offers Detailed Peek Into Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga At CinemaCon 2024; See Here

Quaden received appreciation and overwhelming support for his performance, fans await future projects

People were happy to see Quaden flourish and many lauded his performance. There was a flurry of appreciation. An individual congratulated Quaden for breaking barriers and achieving milestones, saying," Never give up, and never give power to others."

Many commented on Bayle's picture with the cast of Furiosa and complimented on the role of 'War Pup.' Others simply loved his roles, were excited to watch his movie, and wished him luck for the future.

ALSO READ: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga To Get Black & Chrome Treatment, Says Director George Miller