Who is Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Dating After His Breakup With Longtime Girlfriend? Deets Here

Peter Phillips, the nephew of King Charles, appears to be moving forward following his split from ex-girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. The 46-year-old was recently spotted at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, U.K., hand in hand with his reported new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, on Sunday, May 12.

Accompanied by his two daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly, Phillips seemed to be enjoying the event with Sperling by his side, as reported by The Telegraph. Additionally, he was seen engaging in conversation with Queen Camilla, further indicating his transition into a new phase of his personal life.

Peter Phillips and His New Girlfriend Enjoy a Romantic Outing Amidst Recent Split

The public appearance of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at the Badminton Horse Trials comes after Phillips announced his breakup from Lindsay Wallace, his former partner of three years, in April.

The Sun photographed their hand-in-hand stroll on Saturday, May 13, and showed a pair who appeared to be genuinely in love with each other. According to an eyewitness at the gathering, Phillips was observed with a big grin, clearly enjoying Sperling's company.

The witness also saw Sperling's apparent comfort and satisfaction in Phillips' company, indicating a promising beginning to their relationship. Despite Phillips' love history making headlines in recent years, the couple appeared to be genuinely happy and at ease, implying that they had overcome any previous relationship difficulties.

Overall, their public display of affection and intimacy at the event suggested to a strong and developing relationship between the two, ushering in a new era in Phillips' love life.

Peter Phillips Confirms Split from Girlfriend After Three Years Together

In April, a spokeswoman for Peter Phillips told PEOPLE that he and Lindsay Wallace had ended their three-year relationship, citing a private matter.

Following his divorce from Autumn Kelly in June 2021, after 13 years of marriage, Princess Anne's son began a love relationship with Wallace, the daughter of an oil mogul.

In June 2022, they made their public debut as a pair at the Epsom Derby. Phillips and Wallace were seen together at several royal family gatherings, including King Charles' Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May of last year and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022.

