Who Is Racquel Chevremont? Everything About New RHONY Cast Member

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City will be featuring some new blood. Among them are Racquel Chevremont, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, and Sai De Silva. But who is the latest Apple holder?

Who is Racquel Chevremont?

Chevremont was born and raised in the Bronx, so she is a true New Yorker who knows every nook and cranny of her city which brings that local flavor to the show.

She has been an art curator for more than two decades. Her clients have included major corporations such as Google and artists like Dawoud Bey among many others. She has put together shows such as Severance, Empire, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In 1993, photographer Steve Landis discovered Chevremont’s talent as a model scout. Her campaigns for clothes by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Benetton, L’Oréal, and Elite Models have placed her on billboards across cities around the globe. Moreover, she has graced International Elle’s covers.

Chevremont is a queer African American woman living openly now but struggled with this after a late coming out experience.“I believe that because of my age and my accomplishments, I didn’t care what anyone had to say. I didn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone,” she told GLAAD magazine about overcoming her challenges in both arts and fashion careers.

The Josie Club which concentrates on community gatherings is one of the organizations co-founded by Chevremont whose mission embraces social impact. It serves exclusively queer black women under its own management. The mother also uses it to promote LGBTQIA+ lives. Two of her children are teenagers while another is almost there pre-teen years. He shares these moments by posting them on Instagram.

Joining RHONY

“It’s exciting,” Chevremont mentioned being shocked that Bravo would pick her over a lesbian cast member like Jenna Lyons. “I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC,” she added.

What she wants most is to show her viewers the loving family that she and her spouse have. Chevremont also aims at proving that gay women can achieve as parents within warm relationships with their mates and children, unlike some stereotypes might suggest. She also hopes to show our common humanity.

Chevremont has something really unique to bring to RHONY and prays for the transformation of attitudes among some people who watch the show.

