Who Is Rami Malek's Twin Brother, Sami? Everything To Know About The Nuremberg Actor's Sibling

Did you know Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek has an identical twin brother? Well, yes, he does, and both the brothers have chosen very different paths for their careers. Malek's brother, Shami Malik. Although both the brothers prefer life away from the limelight, Rami Malek has gained recognition for his versatile acting and intensity.

In Los Angeles, Rami Malek and his brother were raised as the sons of Egyptian immigrants, Nelly and Said Malek. They are the youngest of three children, and they have an older sister named Yasmine, a doctor. Rami has said that both the brothers were quite troublemakers as kids, but they are also each other's biggest support system. Let's take a minute and explore more details about Shami Malik and his life away from the spotlight.

1. Sami Malek is of Egyptian descent

Rami and Sami Malek were born on May 12, 1981, in Los Angeles. They grew up in a family that practiced Arabic culture and traditions. The 42-year-old actor's twin brother is named Sami MalekThe musical duo made several public appearances together, including the 2019 Golden Globes After Party.

Furthermore, the identical twins were one mischievous pair together. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015, the actor revealed that the two swapped places in college, so Sami could pass a class. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Sami Malek is a teacher

As already mentioned above, Sami Malek is a teacher and works at the STEM Academy of Hollywood. Per Sami’s bio on the official website, the twin brother double majored in American Literature & Culture as well as African-American Studies while attending UCLA.

Furthermore, he earned a Masters Degree in Secondary English Education from Loyola Marymount University and then began his career teaching for Teach For America. He has gone on to teach different levels of English since graduating from college, and he is a master at his job.

3. Sami attended the Golden Globes and Oscars with Rami in 2019

Sami Malek, who usually stays away from the public spotlight, attended the Golden Globe Awards and Oscars in 2019 to support his brother Rami. He was nominated for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and won at both award shows, which was no surprise to Sami, considering his incredible performance.

“Well, I could tell you I’m speechless, but at the same time, I kind of figured my boy had it in the bag because he killed it,” Sami told Access Hollywood after the Oscars. He added that he and his family would “revel in it” and “hang with him [Rami]” to celebrate the actor’s big win.

4. Sami Malek participated in the teacher strike in 2019

Just like his brother, Rami Malek returned the support when he participated in the teacher strike in Los Angeles. In a fight for more public school funding. Furthermore, Sami Sami dressed up as a cowboy for the strike and was seen holding a sign that read: "Wanted smaller class sizes," followed by "Reward higher student achievement." The star later tweeted, “I support my brother and all other teachers in their fight for the schools their students deserve. #istandwithlateachers.”

5. The identical twins do not look the same anymore

Although Rami and Sami Malek were born as identical twins, they do not look quite as identical anymore. Plus, Sami has a beard, which makes him appear quite different.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in October 2018, Rami said their appearance has differed as they’ve grown older.

“Well, we were identical; we were born identical, and somewhere around, I don’t know, 18, we started to diverge a little bit,” Rami said.

Advertisement

The twins also lost their father, Said Malek in 2006, that same year Rami Malek made his debut as Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in his feature film Night at the Museum.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick

Mortal Kombat 2 Gets 2025 Release Window; Everything We Know So Far