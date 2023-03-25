Who is Reese Witherspoon dating now? Everything to know about the Legally Blonde actress’ dating history

Reese Witherspoon has been one of the most phenomenal and reliable Hollywood actresses. From Legally Blonde to Your Place or Mine, the Oscar winning actress has been known as queen of the rom-com movies.

Besides her acting skills, Witherspoon is also known for dating some of the best Hollywood hunks including Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Phillipe. Here is everything that you need to know about Witherspoon’s dating history.

Who is Reese Witherspoon dating now?

On 24 March 2023, Reese Witherspoon announced her divorce with Jim Toth.

After meeting in 2010 through mutual friends, Reese and Jim quickly got married in a whirlwind private ceremony. They welcomed their son Tennessee in September 2022. After more than a decade-long marriage, the ex-couple announced that they are getting divorced. The ex-couple said in a statement, ‘Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter’.

Reese Witherspoon dating history

In 2007, Reese Witherspoon started dating her CIA thriller Rendition co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. However they broke up in November 2009 after dating for about two years. As per PEOPLE, Jake was even ready to get married but Reese did not want to go there.

Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were the power couple of Hollywood as they started working together in Cruel Intentions. They tied the knot in June 1999 and over the course of six year marriage welcomed two children: daughter Ava in 1999 and Deacon in 2003. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe announced their formal separation in October 2006.

At the age of 16, Witherspoon generated dating speculations with Chris O’Donnell as she attended a tribute party with him for latter costar Al Pacino in 1993. As per PEOPLE’s source Chris liked the actress but they were just friends.

Jerry Sisto in AMA Reddit revealed he had a brief romance with Witherspoon in 1992. However, as the actress went to Africa for shooting 1993’s A Far Off Place, their relationship took a toll.

