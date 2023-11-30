Who is Rema? Exploring life and career of musician behind the most Shazamed song of 2023

He’s indeed a global music phenomenon now! The name Rema echoes not only as a Nigerian sensation but also as an international artist who has captivated everyone with his blockbuster hit, Calm Down. Born on 1st May 2000 in Benin City, Nigeria, Rema’s real name is Divine Ikubor. His journey from a young talent to the musician behind the most Shazamed song of 2023 is a testament to his artistry and impact.

Who is Rema: The emerging global musical sensation?

Rema's story unfolds in the vibrant city of Benin, where he was born into a Christian family. His educational journey at the Ighile Group of Schools in Edo State marked the early chapters of his life. Music came into Rema’s life during his secondary school years when, under the stage name Blitz, he began weaving the threads of lyrics and melodies. At the age of 14, he embraced the moniker Rema, signaling the birth of an artist.

Before starting his solo career, Rema, along with Alpha P, formed the musical pair RNA. The pivotal moment came in 2019 when he signed a record deal with D'Prince's Jonzing World after he got the attention of an already-established star by covering his track, Gucci Gang, which went viral on the internet. His debut EP, featuring the track Iron Man, even secured a spot on Barack Obama's Summer Playlist, as per okayafrica . This set the stage for Rema's international recognition, earning him a nomination for Best New International Act at the 2020 BET Awards.

In 2022, Rema's debut album, Rave and Roses, marked a significant milestone in his career. The album showcased his evolution as an artist, blending Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary sounds. The pinnacle of his success came with the release of Calm Down, a hit that not only captivated global audiences but made history as the first African song to top the Global Shazam Year-End list.

Rema’s Calm Down: The Shazamed Anthem of 2023

Calm Down, released in 2022, evolved into the anthem of 2023, securing its place as the most Shazamed song globally, as per Daily Post . The track's historic achievement surpassed renowned artists like Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, highlighting Rema's influence on the international music scene. The remix featuring Selena Gomez further propelled the song's popularity, ranking as the 12th most-streamed song worldwide on Apple Music in 2023. Beyond streaming platforms, Rema's impact resonated on the 2023 Billboard Year-End Charts, where he made an impressive 34 appearances across various categories.

As Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, continues to ascend the echelons of the music industry, his story becomes more than a narrative of personal success and the amplification of Afrobeats' global dominance.

