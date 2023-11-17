Who is Renee Graziano's ex-husband Hector Pagan? A closer look at Mob Wives star's personal life amid drug relapse episode

Reality TV personality Renee Graziano, known for her role on Mob Wives, was once married to Hector Pagan, a figure associated with organized crime. Pagan's involvement in criminal activities and subsequent cooperation with law enforcement became a central plotline of the show. The duo's tumultuous relationship and Pagan's shift to a government informant added layers of drama to Graziano's narrative.

Who is Renne Graziano’s ex-husband?

Hector Pagan, Jr.'s journey from a street thug in Brooklyn to a prominent figure in the media is marked by a passion for boxing that defined his youth, as per The Men Behind Mob Wives: Hector “Junior” Pagan book . Despite abandoning formal education, Pagan immersed himself in boxing, with a promising career on the horizon. However, a fateful night celebrating a victory led to a confrontation with a group of men in a nightclub, showcasing his prowess as he took them down.

Recent media attention surrounds Pagan's role on VH1's Mob Wives as the ex-husband of Renee Graziano, a show detailing the lives of women associated with the mob. Pagan, who made appearances post-prison release, played a pivotal role in the Graziano family drama. The relationship's demise unfolded amid his cooperation with law enforcement, capturing viewers' attention as he became a key informant, contributing to the legal troubles of Renee's father, Anthony "TG" Graziano.

Renne Graziano opened up about addiction struggle

During an exclusive interview with The Sun , Renne Graziano admitted to feeling better than ever before after getting her life back on track. In the past year, Renee took a significant step in her journey to recovery by voluntarily entering rehab, acknowledging the toll of years of prescription medication abuse. The Mob Wives star, now filled with hope and laughter, candidly discussed how she successfully gained control over her drug addiction. Recognizing the impact on her mental health, Renee made the decision to leave New York for a fresh start. Despite the challenges she faced dealing with family issues and the fallout from the reality show, the possibility of Mob Wives' return has emerged with the VH1 hit streaming once again.

As the smash-hit VH1 show gains renewed popularity, fans are eager for more content. However, after enduring considerable heartache and pain associated with family dynamics and the controversial reality show, Renee contemplates whether she can face the emotional challenges for a second time. Despite the uncertainty, she acknowledges the show's potential return and reveals that others from the cast are eager to get back in the game. The decision, she suggests, may hinge on various factors, including the right circumstances and the mental health considerations she prioritizes.

Advertisement

"People want it back; it's streaming again, and I believe there's a possibility they might bring it back," Renee conveyed to The Sun. While uncertain about her participation, she noted, “I don't know if I will join but if it's being shown again it's obviously not done, the others are keen to kind of get back in. I believe that if the price was right, everybody would. I don't know if I would because of my mental health. I don't know if I'm sure about it. But the others? Absolutely."

Mob Wives concluded its tumultuous six-season run in 2016, and while Renee expresses interest in a potential reboot, she emphasizes that she doesn't miss the tumultuous mobster lifestyle. Her ex-husband, Hector Pagan, was recently released on parole after serving an 11-year sentence for murder since 2014, adding complexity to her past. Seeking a fresh start away from the shadows of her turbulent history, Renee finds solace in the sunny embrace of Florida, symbolizing a new chapter free from the constraints of her former mob-related associations.

ALSO READ: Top 7 must-watch series adapted from bestselling novels