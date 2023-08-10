Who is Riley Keough? 5 things to know about the sole owner of Elvis Presley's estate

Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley. While the family's history is evident, they have also endured numerous tragedies throughout the years. The 33-year-old who is now the sole owner of Elvis Presley’s almost USD 500 million estate Graceland, is also an actress. Her latest project, Daisy Jones and the Six, which was also nominated for a primetime Emmy Award.

Here are 5 things to know about Riley Keough:

Riley Keough’s family has extensive ties with the entertainment industry

Keough's mother, Lisa Marie, was the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Riley Keough’s father is a musician named Danny Keough, who also raised her late brother Benjamin. Michael Jackson was Keough’s stepfather for a short time when her mother married the late pop star in 1994, and Nicolas Cage was also her stepfather during Lisa's brief marriage to him in 2002.

Riley and his family were overjoyed when the Austin Butler-directed Elvis biography was released in 2022. Riley described how wonderful it was to promote the film alongside her mother and grandmother. She revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "I do press and all of these things, but I always do it alone. Having these experiences with my mother, grandma, and sisters has been extremely emotional, special, and overwhelming for all of us."

Riley Keough’s mother was an inspiration to her

Riley was eager to confess that her mother, Lisa Marie, was one of her biggest influences. In late 2022, she told People, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me; she is a very strong, smart woman. I was raised by someone who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was certainly an inspiration to me. always interested in women who weren't behaving the right way. I think liberated women were inspiring to me.”

Riley Keough is married

Riley and Ben Smith Peterson have been married since 2015. Riley married Ben when she was only 25 years old in a Napa Valley affair in 2015. The couple, who met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, announced their engagement on Facebook in 2014, and they married the following year. Riley looked stunning in a Delphine Manivet vintage-style long-sleeved gown on her wedding day. She has dated her Magic Mike co-star Alex Pettyfer, was linked to Robert Pattinson, and had relationships with singer Ryan Cabrera and actor Jonah Hill before marriage.

Riley Keough is also an actress and a filmmaker

Riley made her cinematic debut as Marie Currie in the 2010 movie The Runaways, starring Kristen Stewart. Soon after, she appeared in a number of other films, including the comedy Magic Mike and other Mad Max features. Riley starred in an anthology series in 2016 called The Girlfriend Experience, for which she received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The same year, she starred in American Honey, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female.

Riley debuted in the horror genre with It Comes at Night in 2017 and followed it up with the 2018 Lars von Trier films The House That Jack Built, Hold the Dark (2018), and The Lodge (2019). She starred in the comedy-drama Zola (2020) and in Netflix's The Devil All the Time (2020).

Having made her directorial debut with 2022's War Pony, Gina Gammell co-directed the film, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and went on to win the Caméra d'Or Award. The story of two young Oglala Lakota males growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation is intertwined in the film.

Riley Keough's legal struggle

According to various sources, a Los Angeles judge has formally authorized Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest child and Elvis Presley's granddaughter, to inherit her late mother's fortune as the sole heir. Daisy Jones and the Six actress will also take over ownership of Graceland, Elvis' famed house in Memphis, which Lisa Marie acquired after his death in 1977, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The court's decision ended the legal battle over Lisa Marie's will, which was challenged by Priscilla Presley, Elvis' ex-wife, following her daughter’s death in January.

